HCM City welcomes investors from Hong Kong: Official

VIETNAM, January 13 - HCM CITY — HCM City always welcomes and creates optimal conditions for investors from Hong Kong (China) to operate in the city, stated Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi while meeting Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Choi, who is also Chairman of Sunwah Group, said that Sunwah has enjoyed many successful projects in HCM City since it arrived in Việt Nam in the 1970s.

He said the firm is expanding its investment in Việt Nam to science-technology and innovation, and hopes to introduce more Hong Kong investors to HCM City.

As the Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs’ Union, Choi spoke highly of the potential of HCM City's market, describing the city as an ideal destination for Hong Kong investors, especially in financial services, stocks, farm produce export, and green technology development.

According to Choi, the city is in need of developed science-technology and innovation, and Hong Kong, as a connecting centre, is willing to support the city in calling for more capital serving the development needs of the city and Việt Nam as a whole.

Along with traditional investment areas such as real estate, Hong Kong investors hope to expand partnerships in the city in promising fields such as human resources training, scientific research, and heathcare.

Mãi thanked Choi for the cooperation proposals, saying that they match the city's needs.

He affirmed that the city wants to deepen collaboration with Sunwah and other businesses from Hong Kong in prioritised areas, especially in the building of a financial centre, and looks to learn from Hong Kong's experience in the field of semiconductor and microchip technology development, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

Choi led a Hong Kong business delegation to attend the Hong Kong-HCM City investment promotion conference in the city later the same day. — VNS