Dr. Tobie Beckerman hosts the Love Yourself this Season VIP Event in Rockville, MD
An intimate chat with Dr. Beckerman about the incredible treatments available to help women over 50 feel refreshed, radiant, and ready for this Spring!
Practicing in the warm, relaxed environment of Beckerman Women’s Health allows me to take the time to get to know each patient and form a trusting bond.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tobie Beckerman of Beckerman Women’s Health will be hosting the Love Yourself this Season VIP event at her office in Rockville, MD. Attendees will discover the many ways they can look and feel amazing past fifty. Dr. Beckerman will discuss the latest treatments available for balancing women's hormones with BioTe and how they can get glowy, rejuvenated skin with the Icon laser. Her team will also answer questions about Botox and Fillers. Everyone who attends will receive exclusive event-only pricing on treatment packages and enjoy raffle prizes, gift bags, and lite bites refreshments.
— Dr. Tobie Beckerman
Dr. Tobie Beckerman is an OB/GYN and integrative gynecologist at Beckerman Women’s Health in Maryland serving Potomac, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, and surrounding cities in Montgomery County. She has been practicing general obstetrics and gynecology in the Washington, D.C. area since 1988 and has been loving every minute of it. In 2009 she veered from the traditional busy office setting in order to create a unique, special gynecology practice that would give women time, comfort, connection, and cutting-edge medicine.
Dr. Tobie Beckerman
Beckerman Women’s Health
+1 301-230-1488
beckermangyn@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram