Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,946 in the last 365 days.

Court of Appeal reverses its approval of attorney fee award

A 4th District Court of Appeal panel unanimously reversed a $600,000 attorney fee award, finding in favor of litigants who were sued by their homeowners’ association for placing a tarp on their property, removing trees and hanging a security sign on a chain without the association’s permission.

You just read:

Court of Appeal reverses its approval of attorney fee award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.