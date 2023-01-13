A 4th District Court of Appeal panel unanimously reversed a $600,000 attorney fee award, finding in favor of litigants who were sued by their homeowners’ association for placing a tarp on their property, removing trees and hanging a security sign on a chain without the association’s permission.
You just read:
Court of Appeal reverses its approval of attorney fee award
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.