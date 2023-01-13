State lawmakers act to fund more judicial security

The $1.4 million for appellate court security came in response to a Dec. 27 request from the Judicial Council. According to the budget change proposal, the money will support a “three-year Appellate Court Security Pilot program to support four additional California Highway Patrol Judicial Protection Section (CHP-JPS) officers at four of the seven single-officer courthouses.”
