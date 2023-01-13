Lego® Master Corey Samuels coming to Memphis March 25-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- BRICKUNIVERSE a National LEGO® fan event just announced that Corey Samuels from the Hit TV Show "LEGO® MASTERS" will be joining their INSPIRE TOUR in Memphis for 2 days March 25-26. At the event, LEGO® enthusiasts will be able to have their photo taken with the LEGO® Master and ask him questions. "Kids can do amazing things when you put bricks in their hands" said Samuels.
Over the years Samuels has offered virtual classes, teaching students how to build and learn with LEGO®. He believes encouraging creativity and challenging students to use critical thinking in hopes of developing problem solving skills.
In addition to meeting Corey Samuels ticket holders will also be able to meet other famous LEGO Artists who will be at the the event along with Samuels.
Jonathan Lopes, from San Diego, California, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago, IL, Lia Chan from Dallas, TX, Paul Hetherington from Vancouver, Canada and Ethan Teeters from Orlando, FL. This will be the largest collection of LEGO® creations built by professional Artists under one roof. Memphis you do not want to miss this. Early purchasing of tickets online is encouraged, and tickets can be purchased at the door. Saturday March 24 VIP session has sold out.
To learn more visit www.brickuniverseUSA.com
Sara Short
Sara Short
