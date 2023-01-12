Capital Vacations® Resort Management is the new management agent for Four Sails Resort in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Submit Release
Four Sails Resort, an independent resort based in Virginia Beach, VA, has named Capital Vacations as its new management company.

We feel this is going to be a great partnership that will prove to be beneficial to Four Sails owners, guests, and staff.”
— Gary Edgerton, Four Sails Resort Board President
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations, the leading provider of management services, vacation products, and sales solutions for independent resorts, is the new management company for Four Sails Resort in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The oceanfront resort is ideally located at the exclusive north end of Virginia Beach and offers 49 one-bedroom suites and 6 two-bedroom units for owners and guests.

“We feel this is going to be a great partnership that will prove to be beneficial to Four Sails owners, guests, and staff,” Gary Edgerton, Four Sails Resort Board President.

According to Edgerton, the Four Sails board sought a professional management company to partner with as they transitioned from a self-managed Association. After an extensive search which included significant due-diligence to ensure we found the best partner, the board selected Capital Vacations as its new professional resort management company.

"We look forward to providing full-service hospitality management to the Association partnering with the board in the years to come. Four Sails Resort is a great property with a first-class staff in Virginia Beach where owners and guests have enjoyed many great vacations over the years. We look to continue this tradition while also providing Four Sails owners with additional travel opportunities through their ownership,” shared Alex Chamblin, Capital Vacations Senior Vice President of Resort Operations.

Capital Vacations assumed managerial responsibilities on January 1, 2023.

