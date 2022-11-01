Submit Release
Capital Vacations® Expands Its Resort Destinations for Vacation Club Members

Capital Vacations' Villas at Cave Creek, Arizona

Capital Vacations recently added 32 new Club destinations to its Vacation Club. Members can travel to more than 80 Club destinations coast to coast, plus the Caribbean and Hawaii. Pictured is Villas at Cave Creek (AZ), one of Capital Vacations new Club resorts.

We are excited to add 32 new Club resorts across 15 states for our members. This is a significant milestone for Capital Vacations as we expand our Club destinations to Arizona, California, and Hawaii.”
— Travis Bary, COO, Capital Vacations
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations’® portfolio of Club destinations continues to grow. Club members can travel to more than 80 Club destinations coast to coast in the United States, plus Hawaii and the Caribbean.

“Our members join Capital Vacations Club℠ for the variety of quality vacation experiences available to them. We are excited to announce 32 new Club resorts across 15 states for our members. The addition of these resorts represents a significant milestone for Capital Vacations as we further expand into popular destinations on the west coast including Hawaii, California, and Arizona,” said Travis Bary, Chief Operating Officer, Capital Vacations. “Our recent acquisition of VRI Americas enabled us to introduce new services to these resorts and to expand locations for our Club members to enjoy. We’re excited about our continued growth and look forward to sharing these destinations with our members.”

Capital Vacations proudly welcomes the following new resorts into the Capital Vacations Club:

Arizona: Villas of Cave Creek, Cave Creek; Sedona Springs Resort, Sedona; Villas at Poco Diablo, Sedona; and Villas of Sedona, Sedona

California: Desert Vacation Villas, Palm Springs; and Mountain Retreat Resort, Arnold

Colorado: Sunburst Condominiums, Steamboat Springs

Florida: Discovery Beach Resort, Cocoa Beach; The Resort on Cocoa Beach, Cocoa Beach; Bay Club at Sandestin, Destin; Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, Ft. Lauderdale; Sand Dunes Shores Resort, Palm Beach Shores; and, Landmark Holiday Beach Resort, Panama City

Georgia: Petit Crest, Marble Hill

Hawaii: Kahana Falls, Lahaina, Maui

Idaho: The Timbers at Island Park, Island Park

Massachusetts: Edgewater Beach Resort, Cape Cod; Riverview Resort on Cape Cod, Cape Cod; and Sea Mist, Cape Cod

Maryland: Club Ocean Villas II, Ocean City

New Hampshire: Village of Loon, Lincoln

New Mexico: Las Brisas de Santa Fe, Santa Fe

North Carolina: A Place at the Beach III, Atlantic Beach; Fox Run Association, Lake Lure; and Mountain Loft Resort, Lake Lure

South Carolina: Ocean Villas Beach & Racquet Club, Myrtle Beach

Texas: Royale Beach & Tennis Club, South Padre Island; Shores at Lake Travis, Lago Vista; and, Sweetwater at Lake Conroe, Montgomery

Utah: Powder Ridge Village, Eden; Skiers Lodge, Park City; and Park Hotel Condominium Association, Park City

Capital Vacations creates memories. A locator map of all Club destinations may be found at http://www.CapitalVacations.com/destinations.

Alli Beane
Capital Vacations
+1 202-997-3083
