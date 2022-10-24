Capital Vacations® Announces 21 New Capital Advantage™ Agreements
There’s been an overwhelmingly positive response from the boards to whom we’ve presented the Capital Advantage. We’re thrilled to bring real revenue producing programs to the VRI and TPI resorts.”MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its Capital Advantage™ program, Capital Vacations® continues to expand its impact in helping Independent Timeshare resorts address opportunities of today’s marketplace. In the most recent sixty-day period, another 21 VRI Americas® (VRIA) Associations have signed on to the Capital Advantage to benefit their resort and owners.
Capital Vacations will provide these 21 resorts with tools and programs from the Capital Advantage suite of services to improve overall financial health and achieve goals set forth by each Association. Some of the services include sales of delinquent inventory, enhanced rental distribution, and inventory recovery. By employing Capital Advantage, the Associations will receive guaranteed revenues to support the guest experience and financial stability of the resort.
“There’s been an overwhelmingly positive response from the boards to whom we’ve had the opportunity to present the Capital Advantage. We’re thrilled to bring real revenue producing programs to the VRI and TPI resorts,” stated Travis Bary, Chief Operating Officer, Capital Vacations. “As we get to know each Association and its distinct needs and goals, we can demonstrate how individual Capital Advantage services can deliver these goals. Seeing the resorts’ positive response to our bespoke tools further demonstrates the value of our acquisition of VRIA and the power of Capital Advantage.”
The latest resorts to prosper from the Capital Advantage program are Sedona Springs Resort, Sedona, AZ; Villas of Sedona, Sedona, AZ; Desert Vacation Villas, Palm Springs, CA; Sunburst Condominiums, Steamboat Springs, CO; Discovery Beach Resort; Cocoa Beach, FL; Resort on Cocoa Beach, Cocoa Beach, FL; Bay Club of Sandestin, Destin, FL; Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Landmark Holiday Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, FL; The Timbers at Island Park, Island Park, ID; Edgewater Beach Resort, Cape Cod, MA; Sea Mist Resort, Cape Cod, MA; Club Ocean Villas II, Ocean City, MD; A Place at the Beach III, Atlantic Beach, NC; Fox Run Association, Lake Lure, NC; Ocean Villas Beach & Racquet Club, Myrtle Beach, SC; Royale Beach & Tennis Club, South Padre Island, TX; Sweetwater at Lake Conroe, Montgomery, TX; Vacation Village at Lake Travis, Lago Vista, TX; Skier's Lodge, Park City, UT; and Powder Ridge Village, Eden, Utah.
Bary further shared, “Our Capital Advantage program is unique in that resorts can contract for any or all the elements. It’s an ala carte service built to meet the needs of Independent Timeshare Resorts. Each Association has diverse needs and a cookier cutter approach will not supply these resorts with the tools they need to succeed, where Capital Advantage does.”
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. CapitalVacations.com
