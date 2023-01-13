Benchmark Digital Partners is Pleased to Announce ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification
Benchmark Digital Partners is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System received accreditation from the ISO.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients’ information seriously. As such, Benchmark Digital Partners is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found Benchmark Digital Partners to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-LIGN is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Benchmark Digital Partners has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.
Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Benchmark’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The scope of our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes the data processing, ESG tools, modules, storage, and reporting systems that integrate the Software as a Service Platform developed and maintained by Benchmark Digital Partners LLC and the handling of confidential information mainly represented by personal data in an appropriate environment that guarantees business continuity and security.
This certification demonstrates Benchmark’s continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.
“We are extremely excited to have Benchmark Digital Partners ISO 27001 certified this year,” said Jason Krueger, Chief Data Security & IT Officer, Benchmark Digital Partners. “Achieving this international certification validates that all the hard work our team has put into managing data security, both protecting ourselves and our customer’s data, was done in accordance with industry standards. Our customers are our priority, and this goes to show we are doing everything we can to keep their data secure.”
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross- functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.
Jen Weaver
Benchmark Digital Partners
jen.weaver@benchmarkdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube