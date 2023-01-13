NovoaGlobal Begins Photo Enforcement Warnings at Two New Sites in Belle Isle, Florida
Drivers who violate red light traffic laws receive a warning notice beginning January 16, 2023
The expansion of Belle Isle’s traffic safety solution benefits Belle Isle’s residents and visitors. Our data driven approach shows the technology works to prevent life altering crashes and save lives.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. works with the City of Belle Isle, Florida, part of the Metropolitan Orlando area, to expand the City’s red-light camera program to encourage safe driving at dangerous intersections. Beginning January 16, 2023 the following dangerous intersections will be monitored for drivers who run the red light.
Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
• Daetwyler Road @ McCoy Road
• Judge Road @ Conway Road
The red-light camera enforcement program expansion begins with a 30-day warning period from January 16th to February 14th, giving motorists time to change their bad driving habits before payable notices of violation begins February 15th with a fine of $158.
Belle Isle contracts with NovoaGlobal to provide cameras at dangerous red-light intersections in the city. Signs “Photo Enforced” are clearly posted at intersections and monitored all day, every day with NovoaGlobal's advanced photo enforcement technology. The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that run a red light at the intersection.
Beginning Monday, February 15th, if a driver runs a red light, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Belle Isle Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at https://zerofatality.com/ for the driver to review. During the warning period, drivers will receive the same violation notice but “Warning” will be stamped across the violation.
“The expansion of Belle Isle’s traffic safety solution benefits Belle Isle’s residents and visitors,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal, “Our data driven approach shows the technology works to prevent life altering crashes and saves lives every day.”
