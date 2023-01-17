Baker Communications Named Best Company in 2022
Baker Communications announced it was named as one of the 10 Best Companies in 2022
Two problems that have plagued all sales organizations are low quota achievement and high turnover - 47% and 34.7% respectively.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) announced today that it was named one of the 10 best companies in 2022 by The Chief Digest. According to BCI's Chief of Staff, Joe DiDonato, the award recognized the company's achievement in helping solve two critical problems facing global sales organizations: high turnover rates and low quota attainment.
— Joe DiDonato | BCI Chief of Staff
“Two problems that have plagued all sales organizations are low quota achievement and high turnover,” according to DiDonato. “Only 47% of sellers achieve their quota goals, and turnover averages 34.7% across the entire industry. That means that 53% of sellers are missing their goals and over a third of a company’s sales team is brand new each year. Together that’s 87.7% of a company’s sales team that isn’t pulling their weight – and conversely, 12.3% of the sales team is carrying the load." Mr. DiDonato went on to say, "If those are your numbers, your sales readiness score is 12.3% out of 100% readiness.”
The company went on to say that some organizations are experiencing turnover rates of 50% or higher each year, which further exacerbates the problem. "Imagine losing a million-dollar quota-carrying seller," explained Walter Rogers, Chairman of Baker Communications. "According to industry statistics, it's going to take you 6.2 months - on average - to find a replacement. That means the territory or accounts that the individual was covering are being poached by your competitors. Effectively, your lost opportunity costs over that six-month period are going to be in the range of $517,000. And then there are your hiring acquisition and training costs, on top of the time it takes you to introduce the new seller into the account to win them back."
According to the article, Baker has been successful in using data to make better hiring, training, and coaching decisions. The company said that the use of this proprietary data to evaluate sales teams has been shown to reduce turnover by an average of 62%, and has increased the number of people making quota by 88%. Trading data discovered with their diagnostic tools - for opinion - has advanced sales performance significantly. The company explained that it's similar to providing doctors with lab tests, x-rays, MRIs, and other diagnostic tools to better identify and manage a patient's health.
“We’re using over 400 million data points to achieve a 91% predictive validity when it comes to hiring and training,” Joe DiDonato went on to say. "If the data tells you to hire a candidate, that individual has a 92% chance of finishing in the top half of all sales performers at that company in the first year. If the data tells you not to hire an individual, and that data is ignored, 74% of those employees will leave within 6 months."
Both Rogers and DiDonato went on to say that we’re at an important juncture where those companies that buy into the use of data science to improve hiring, onboarding, training, and coaching decisions, will have a significant advantage over those companies that continue with their current methods. BCI also pointed out that this data will be crucial when it comes to helping companies rapidly shift their selling motions in changing market conditions. Beyond competitive moves that demand a quick response, most economists are pointing to a recession in 2023. The company said that it's new SalesDiagnostic tool for Recessions will be supported by AI middleware called Fuel-IQ™ to make the job of retooling sales teams more efficiently.
The company pointed out that some of the current practices of providing monolithic training for their teams do not produce the same results as those companies that are able to point sellers to specific topics and coaching that address each individual's, unique skill gaps. “The days of one-size-fits-all training venues are nearing an end. That type of training can only provide a superficial covering of most of the topics that a salesperson needs to do their job. Does it make any sense to have a person sit through a whole class on negotiations when they might be only having trouble reacting properly to 1 of 20 negotiation tactics?” Joe DiDonato went on to ask. “We are quickly abandoning the wasted expense of sending a person to an entire class when the only benefit might come from a 20-minute segment of that class.”
To find out more about how Baker Communications is helping their clients achieve reductions in their sales turnover rates, in addition to increases in the number of sales reps making quota, please go to https://www.bakercommunications.com/salesdiagnostic.html to sign up for a free mini-diagnostic session for your sales team. Restrictions apply.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI uses sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. The company then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each member of the sales team.
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as technology and AI that provide advanced insights into each seller in addition to delivering learning content anywhere, around the clock. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
