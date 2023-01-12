Statement on recent judicial appointments

Submit Release
January 12, 2023

 

Due to an administrative error, the Judiciary misinformed the governor’s office that no active judge in either the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County or the District Court in Prince George’s County are Hispanic. To supplement the governor’s release on recent judicial appointments, the Judiciary would like to clarify that there are two current sitting judges in Prince George’s County who are Hispanic. Judge Gladys Weatherspoon of the circuit court who is Afro-Latina-Hispanic and Judge Cheri Simpkins of the district court is Afro-Latina. 

The Judiciary has corrected the administrative error to prevent future mistakes and applauds Governor Hogan on his commitment to adding diversity to the benches across the state, including historic firsts.

The governor’s office has updated the recent press release to reflect these corrections.

