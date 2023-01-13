Award-Winning Actor William Shatner to Co-Narrate All New “Our Planet Live in Concert”
Emmy® Award-winning actor William Shatner has signed on to provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.”
The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Shatner, the Emmy® Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, today announced he has signed on to provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.” Based on the Netflix original documentary nature series, the tour will perform in more than 50 U.S. cities beginning February 14, 2023. For more information, tickets and tour dates, visit www.ourplanetinconcert.com.
— William Shatner
Audiences will experience the magic of “Our Planet” with the most memorable clips from the series projected on a large HD screen. Like the series, the live show is narrated on-screen by David Attenborough, who has brought the natural world to living rooms all over the world. The original Emmy-nominated score by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price has been reworked for an epic two-hour performance, which will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra. Shatner’s narration provides bridges between the visually stunning nature imagery.
“My deeply immersive journey into space gave me a profound appreciation for the earth and its fragility,” says Shatner. “The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music. The combination of all these elements gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate our planet together— the home we all share —and its wonders, while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”
Over the course of his illustrious career, William Shatner has won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer “Denny Crane” on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.
A collaboration between GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), “Our Planet Live in Concert” combines high-quality live elements with a fusion of breathtaking cinematography projected on a large HD screen. “Our Planet” blends spectacular wildlife footage with the mysteries of how and why animals migrate. The series features stunning imagery of the Earth’s most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife as it follows animals on the move from plains to frozen worlds to high seas and beyond. In these dramatic, compelling stories, it reveals the connections that drive our natural world, inspiring viewers to want to learn how climate change impacts all living creatures and what can be done about it.
The show’s run time is approximately two hours including intermission.
For each performance, a donation will be made to benefit Our Planet producing partner organization WWF.
For more information, visit www.ourplanetinconcert.com and follow “Our Planet Live in Concert” on Facebook @OurPlanetLive and Instagram @OurPlanetInConcert.
2023 “Our Planet Live in Concert” Tour Schedule
Date | City | Venue
February 11 | Farmington, NM | Farmington Civic Center Theater (Preview)
February 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles Theater
February 16 | Yakima, WA | The Capitol Theatre
February 17 | Bellingham, WA | Mount Baker Theatre
February 18 | Spokane, WA | First Interstate Center for the Arts
February 19 | Butte, MT | The Mother Lode Theatre
February 21 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center
February 22 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
February 23 | Beaver Creek, CO | Vilar Performing Arts Center
February 24 | Albuquerque, NM | Popejoy Hall
February 25 | Mesa, AZ | Mesa Arts Center
February 27 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
February 28 | Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theatre
March 1 | Monterey, CA | The Golden State Theatre
March 2 | Modesto, CA | Gallo Center for the Arts
March 3 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
March 4 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate Theatre
March 5 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre
March 8 | College Station, TX | Rudder Auditorium
March 9 | Austin, TX | The Long Center
March 10-11 | San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
March 13 | Midland, TX | Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
March 16 | Wausau, WI | The Grand Theater
March 17 | Muncie, IN | Emens Auditorium
March 19 | Mason City, IA | North Iowa Area Community Auditorium
March 21 | Fort Worth, TX | Bass Performance Hall
March 22 | Houston, TX | Jones Hall
March 23 | Fort Smith, AR | ArcBest Performing Arts Center
March 25 | Green Bay, WI | Weidner Center
March 26 | Rochester, MN | Mayo Civic Center
March 27 | Champaign, IL | State Farm Center
March 28 | Richmond, KY | EKU Center for the Arts
March 30 | Tampa, FL | Straz Center
March 31 | Jacksonville, FL | The Florida Theatre
April 1 | Birmingham, AL | BJCC Concert Hall
April 2 | Nashville, TN | The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
April 4 | Cincinnati, OH | The Taft Theatre
April 5 | Kalamazoo, MI | James W. Miller Auditorium
April 6 | Maryville, TN | Clayton Center for the Arts
April 7 | Fort Wayne, IN | Embassy Theatre
April 8 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
April 11 | University Park, PA | Eisenhower Auditorium
April 12 | Newark, OH | Midland Theatre
April 13 | Charlotte, NC | Knight Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
April 14 | Cleveland, OH | Playhouse Square
April 15 | Washington, DC | Broadway at The National
April 18 | New Brunswick, NJ | State Theatre New Jersey
April 19 | Burlington, VT | The Flynn
April 20 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatre
April 21 | Lancaster, PA | American Music Theatre
April 22 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre
April 23 | Boston, MA | Emerson Colonial Theatre
###
John Tellem
Tellem Grody PR
email us here