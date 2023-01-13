ZIPCushions bring their comfort and style cushioning to Boulder Marriott
ZIPCushions has partnered with Boulder Marriott to bring the comfort and style of ZIPCushions to the Marriott Hotel in Boulder, Colorado.DENVER, COLORADO, US, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIPCushions is proud to announce the successful completion of its recent collaboration with Marriott. ZIPCushions played a key role in the renovation projects of the Global Hospitality Chain's hotel property in Boulder, Colorado. The property required custom-made cushions, cushion covers, and weatherproof rain covers for their patio furniture, terrace area and a few rooms.
The order was completed in November 2022 and included more than 70 different products, including cushions for loungers, patio chairs, and custom shapes for different sections of the property. The team also provided on-ground support during the measurement and installation processes before and after the delivery, respectively.
"It was an honor to partner with the Marriott brand. We put our best foot forward from the moment the inquiry came in. Our production units, logistics operations, and an amazing support team came together to deliver this order in record time," added Maria M, Co-founder of Cozy Corner Patios.
She also mentioned, "It was a pleasure providing turnkey solutions for Boulder, Marriott. Our team had a wonderful experience working with the hotel's management team, who were delighted to see the Sunbrella® upholstered cushions and how they complemented their property's existing decor,"
Speaking about this collaboration David LaTessa, the General Manager of Boulder Marriott, added, "Their products were simply brilliant and exactly what we wished for. The ZIPCushions team took care of everything, from taking note of the perfect fit for every single cushion to making sure the installation was seamless, everything was perfect and hassle-free. ZIPcushions really made our renovation project simple, straightforward, and uncomplicated."
ZIPCushions' parent company, Cozy Corner Patios, an outdoor furniture brand, also played a role in the revamp process by adding an outdoor sectional sofa set to the hotel's terrace patio section.
About ZIPCushions
ZIPCushions is a Colorado-based company that specializes in custom cushions and throw pillows for every household and hospitality environment. ZIPCushions is known for its high-quality products, luxurious designs, and best-in-class foams and fabrics. You can choose from their predefined shapes or submit your own custom layout along with product specifications and design requirements. Apart from serving retail customers, they also cater to interior designers, hospitality businesses, real estate companies and developers of residential and commercial properties. Their manufacturing operations also ensure stable employment with fair pay for women who belong to minority communities.
