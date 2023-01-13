Morehouse College Honors MLK with ‘Unspoken’ Encore Screening
Georgia filmmaker uncovers buried truths caused by racial divide in small town
Dr. King said, ‘True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice,’ and there’s no question that understanding still rings true today.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning, documentary-feature film, “UNSPOKEN,” has been selected for an encore screening by the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF) to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The debut feature film from Georgia-based Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese will screen in-person followed by a conversation moderated by Morehouse Associate Professor of English and its Movement, Memory and Justice Project Director Dr. Corrie Claiborne at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center (900 West End Ave. SW) on the campus of Morehouse College.
— Stephanie Calabrese
“UNSPOKEN” shatters a code of silence that has distanced neighbor from neighbor for generations. By tracing her journey as a small town Georgia resident, Calabrese uncovers buried truths and explores how the tight-knit community has been impacted by its racial divide deepened in part by the 1946 Moores Ford Lynching, also known as the “last mass lynching in America.” Sourced from 40 interviews with fellow Monroe residents and researched more than three years, the film offers an insider’s intimate look at the impact of the lynching, segregation and integration through today.
“Stephanie Calabrese’s film, ‘UNSPOKEN,’ received a high rating from our screening committee,” MCHRFF Executive Director Kara Walker said. “The film was well-produced with qualitative historical context and considerable ties to Atlanta and Morehouse including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s activism after the Moore’s Ford Lynching.”
“UNSPOKEN” was written, directed, produced and edited by Calabrese, who shot the film with an iPhone camera to demonstrate that important documentary work doesn’t always require big budgets and gear, but a passion for storytelling from within one’s own community. With an original musical score by Kwame Brandt-Pierce, the film strives to enable viewers to become better community members by working together to solve problems society still faces.
“It is an incredible honor for MCHRFF to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an encore screening of my film,” Calabrese said. “Dr. King said, ‘True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice,’ and there’s no question that understanding still rings true today.”
“UNSPOKEN” won the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival in August. The film was also an Official Selection for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival in September, and the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival and Portland Film Festival in October. In November, the documentary won the Documentary Features Special Jury Award at the the Rome International Film Festival in November. Most recently, it was named an Official Selection for the 2023 Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival.
To learn more about the film visit www.unspoken.film. Register for a free ticket to view “UNSPOKEN” at this Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival encore screening online at bit.ly/3jSR0PO.
# # #
About Stephanie Calabrese
Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist. Stephanie’s photographic documentary series “Hometown: A Documentary of Monroe, Georgia'' has been featured on The New York Times LENS site and on Atlanta CBS45 News. Her work has been featured in Time, Lightbox, Forbes.com, LIFE.com, Digital Photo, Photo.net, Professional Photographer, and The Bitter Southerner. Stephanie has produced documentary projects for clients including UPS, The Coca-Cola Company, CARE International, and The Georgia Department of Family and Child Services. She resides in Monroe, Georgia. She is the author of the best-selling “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” published by Pixiq (a division of Sterling Press) and Ilex Press (now Octopus Press) and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World Through Photography'' published by Focal Press and Ilex Press (now Octopus) and a past TEDx Talk speaker on “Building a Better World, One Picture at a Time.” Learn more about her work at stephaniecalabrese.com.
About Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival
By promoting understanding and appreciation for world cultures, artistic and creative expression, and a commitment to global issues and social justice, the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF) is an exciting opportunity to engage the College and connect with filmmakers, humanitarians, social justice organizations, and festival attendees from all over the world, The goals of MCHRFF are to:educate and expand awareness of social justice issues, both nationally and globally; generate conversation and dialogue around civil and human rights; and inspire innovative and creative new approaches to social change. Learn more about MCHRFF at morehousehumanrightsfilmfestival.com.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
email us here
How Can A Town Make Peace With Its Past When The Truth Is Buried?