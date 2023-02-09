CuraSouth Now In-Network with VA Community Care Network
Largo substance use disorder detoxification and residential treatment center offers hope for veterans seeking recovery.
I always hoped the VA would lean into the abundance of community resources available to those in need. Give them everything they need to feel whole and actively participate in life once again.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CuraSouth announces its addition to the Veterans Administration Community Care Network (CCN). The Largo detoxification center continues to increase access to affordable behavioral healthcare services and offers hope to veterans seeking treatment.
Both the culture of the military and the stressors and challenges unique to deployment can be major risk factors in the development of substance use disorders and other mental health concerns.
Substance Use and Military Life, a study recently published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), found that roughly half of all military personnel believed seeking help for a behavioral health concern would negatively impact their career. The stigma surrounding addiction prevents many veterans from openly pursuing recovery, as does lack of accessible treatment options.
CuraSouth allows combat veterans to access help with an increased level of confidentiality. The Largo treatment center also works to break the stigma common among members of this deeply valued demographic by employing combat veterans with personal experience in recovery.
“Achieving in-network status with the CCN removes a significant barrier to veterans in need of high-quality substance use disorder treatment options,” says Mike Maloney, combat veteran and CuraSouth Primary Therapist. “I’m thrilled that Guardian Recovery Network and CuraSouth are helping those who are still sick and suffering among us. It’s an honor to share a message of hope and show other veterans that recovery is possible.”
Fighting for Those Who Fought for Us
CuraSouth is dedicated to better serving the unique needs of veterans, who face a disproportionate burden of substance use and mental health challenges.
NIDA reports more than one in ten veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder. The veteran population is also critically impacted by a range of issues relating to substance use, including increased risk of suicide, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and homelessness.
“I always hoped the VA would lean into the abundance of community resources available to those in need,” Maloney says. “Give them a choice. Give them a chance. Give them expedited and outstanding care. Give them everything they need to feel whole and actively participate in life once again.”
Offering veterans access to local community resources that specialize in substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health concerns will improve recovery rates and dramatically improve overall quality of life.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that outside of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), only 13% of private behavioral health providers met criteria to deliver culturally competent care. Failing to address clinical requirements distinctive to members of this population often leads to compromised treatment outcomes.
CuraSouth provides client-centric treatment options, addressing the unique clinical needs of combat veterans with a range of evidence-based modalities.
About The VA Community Care Network
The VA Community Care Network (CCN) provides Veterans Affairs with a direct link to community providers in all U.S. states and territories. Rehabilitation centers, detoxification facilities, and behavioral healthcare practitioners belonging to the CCN are external providers that offer a wider range of services than the local VA.
CuraSouth’s addition to the CCN network means more combat veterans will have access to excellent substance use and mental health treatment services within their local community.
CuraSouth’s Commitment to Accessible Care
CuraSouth is opening a new realm of possibility for those with specific and previously unmet behavioral healthcare needs. The Tampa area detoxification and residential treatment center specializes in integrated treatment, helping clients move through a safe and comfortable withdrawal while addressing the root causes of addiction and any co-occurring issues that stand in the way of continued recovery.
“We are proudly opening our doors to incredible and inspiring heroes,” Maloney adds. “We will give them outstanding, compassionate, and individualized care. As part of Guardian Recovery Network, we provide ongoing assistance once the detoxification and residential treatment concludes. We will aid these individuals and their families in building beautiful, fulfilling lives by whatever means necessary.”
