MDC invites public to Eagle Adventure Jan. 28 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about eagles at Runge Nature Center’s Eagle Adventure Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This free event is two-fold with participants invited to observe live eagles up close at Runge Nature Center at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Programs will be provided by staff, and the eagles will come from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield. Eagle activities, discovery tables, and crafts will also be offered in the nature center.

Participants are then invited to the Marion Access on the Missouri River where there will be wild eagle viewing opportunities on a come-and-go basis from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Please be sure to dress for the weather. No registration is required for this event, and all ages are welcome.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, and Marion Access on the Missouri River is located approximately 13 miles north of Runge Nature Center on Highway 179. Any questions about this event can be sent to Kevin Lohraff at kevin.lohraff@mdc.mo.gov.

