MDC offers hunters new challenge with Introduction to Predator Hunting class Jan. 30

DEFIANCE, Mo. — Among the most challenging and elusive prey a hunter can pursue in nature are animals that are themselves hunters. The intelligence and cunning of these predators are next level when compared to much of the quarry hunters typically chase.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites hunters to expand their game with the Introduction to Predator Hunting program Monday, Jan. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This class is free and open to ages 9 and up. It will be held at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

“With a lot of other hunting seasons winding down, predator hunting is a great alternative to continue the hunting season,” said MDC Busch Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

Predator species that are legal to hunt or trap in Missouri include coyotes, foxes, bobcats, and mink.

The Introduction Predator Hunting class will teach participants skills they will need to hunt and call in common predators. Students will learn the seasons and regulations to legally pursue these animals as well as techniques used in the field to increase their chances of success.

The class will introduce participants to the appropriate gear they will need, how and where to locate a stand, and what calls to use and how to use them. Hunters will learn safety considerations specific to predator hunting. Busch Range staff will cover a brief discussion covering trapping predators as well.

Introduction Predator Hunting is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fs.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.