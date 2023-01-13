The Carl Kruse Blog Invites All to the SETI Talks: An introduction to the COSMIC-SETI Sky Survey
COSMIC-SETI is a collaboration between SETI Institute and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory to launch a new search for extraterrestrial intelligence.MIAMI, FL, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COSMIC SETI (the Commensal Open-Source Multimode Interferometer Cluster Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) is about to begin a sky survey of 40 million stars in search of possible signatures of alien technology using the National Science Foundation’s Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico. The VLA is the world’s largest radio telescope array operating at microwave frequencies. It’s also where Jodie Foster heard an alien signal in the 1997 movie “Contact.”
COSMIC SETI is a collaboration between the SETI Institute and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), which operates the VLA, to bring a state-of-the-art search for extraterrestrial intelligence to the VLA for the first time. As the VLA conducts observations with its 27 antennas, COSMIC SETI will enable SETI Institute scientists to access data to analyze for evidence of technosignatures, signs of technology not caused by natural phenomena.
Once up and running, it is estimated that COSMIC SETI will observe about 40 million galactic star systems in two years. It will be the most comprehensive SETI observing program ever conducted in the Northern Hemisphere, with high sensitivity and a colossal target list.
To discuss the ability of COSMIC SETI to conduct this unique search, the SETI Institute has invited two researchers involved in the project. Chenoa Tremblay, radio astronomer at the SETI Institute and Mark Ruzindana, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Berkeley. Together with Molly Bentley, executive Producer and Co-Host of the radio show Big Picture Science, they will discuss the potential of COSMIC SETI to detect technosignatures from such a large star system sample located “only” 900 light-years away from Earth.
This SETI Talks takes place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, between 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST. It is online only and will not be live streamed on social media, so please make sure to register for access to this event, which is free and can be done so here.
SETI Talks are presented to audiences at no cost and are supported by contributions from supporters like you. If interested in sponsoring a future SETI Talks, please email the SETI Institute at development@seti.org.
About The SETI Institute: Based in Mountain View, California, the SETI Institute is the world's preeminent organization focused on the scientific search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Its more than 100 research scientists investigate the nature of the universe and the prevalence of life beyond earth.
Since 2015, the CarlKruse.org blog has highlighted non-profit organizations and people making the world a better place. The blog previously sponsored several SETI Talks, including, UAPs Are They Worth Scientific Attention? Blog members were involved in the SETI@Home project and closely follow developments in scientific research related to SETI, space exploration and exobiology.
