Frank Bucher Assumes Role of Formaspace CEO
Under Bucher’s leadership, the privately-held Austin-based furniture manufacturer achieved record growth, with revenues doubling in 2022.
I am confident that Frank and his outstanding team of professionals will continue to build on our success and help Formaspace achieve its long-term potential as a leader in the furniture industry.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formaspace CEO Jeff Turk announced today that the company’s President, Frank Bucher, will assume the role of Formaspace CEO effective immediately. Jeff Turk will remain active with the company as the Chair of the Formaspace Board of Directors.
— Jeff Turk
Bucher is a long-time furniture industry professional with sales, marketing, and business development leadership experience at both small and large manufacturers, as well as at a large Steelcase dealer. Bucher joined Formaspace in 2017 as Executive Vice President of Sales and was promoted to Formaspace COO in 2020 and Formaspace President in 2022.
“Thanks to Frank Bucher’s leadership, the company had its best year ever in 2022, with revenue doubling despite significant economic headwinds due to the pandemic and supply-chain issues. Frank was instrumental in bringing our successful new contract furniture division to market, launching a permanent Formaspace showroom at the Chicago Merchandise Mart, growing our network of furniture reps nationwide, implementing a new ERP system, and expanding our custom manufacturing capabilities at our factory headquarters in Austin, Texas,” says Jeff Turk, Formaspace Chairman.
“I am confident that Frank and his outstanding team of professionals will continue to build on our success and help Formaspace achieve its long-term potential as a leader in the furniture manufacturing industry.”
Commenting on the announcement of his new role as CEO, Bucher says, “I appreciate the trust placed in me by Jeff Turk and the entire Formaspace family. We have a great, hardworking team that is the key driver of our success. Together, we can look forward to taking on the many challenges and opportunities ahead of us in 2023.”
Formaspace fosters the spirit of discovery and creation through the design and manufacture of unique, made-in-America furniture solutions, from ideation to installation. To learn more about our large-scale, custom manufacturing capabilities and our unique furniture systems for commercial spaces, life sciences, education facilities, industrial facilities, office applications, and beyond, please visit https://formaspace.com
