A Bucket list Event For LEGO lovers

Lego® Artist Paul Hetherington Lego® Artist Jonathan Lopes Lego® Artist Rocc Buttliere

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Event is returning to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized BrickUniverse LEGOFan Expo will be bringing its INSPIRE Tour to Chattanooga, January 28-29. Attendees will witness the largest collection of LEGOcreations built by Professional LEGOArtists under one roof. Each of the featured Artists will have their creations built entirely of LEGOin their own gallery during the two day only event. Renowned LEGOartist, Lia Chan, of Dallas will be showcasing her NASA-themed Air and Space Gallery, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago will have is famed landmark collection, Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, who will be featuring his collection of New York landmarks built with hundreds of thousands of LEGO bricks. Ethan Teeters of Orlando will have over 20 Mosaics on display and fans will also get the chance to meet Professional LEGOartist Paul Hetherington of Vancouver, and see his incredible creations in person. "LEGO is the toy that helped to open the door to my imagination", said Hetherington. The event organizers hope that when ticket holders enter the doors the creations they see will inspire their imagination.This year’s event will also have a Fan Zone featuring LEGOworks by beloved local artists and there will also be several building zones where fans can build their very own LEGOcreation for display during the event. Also, if you are searching for that special LEGOgift there will be merchants selling anything and everything related to LEGOSaturday and Sunday VIP passes have sold-out and tickets are selling fast. The public is encouraged to purchase their general admission tickets online at www.brickuniverseUSA.com