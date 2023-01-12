A Bucket list Event For LEGO lovers
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Event is returning to ChattanoogaCHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo will be bringing its INSPIRE Tour to Chattanooga, January 28-29. Attendees will witness the largest collection of LEGO® creations built by Professional LEGO® Artists under one roof. Each of the featured Artists will have their creations built entirely of LEGO® in their own gallery during the two day only event. Renowned LEGO® artist, Lia Chan, of Dallas will be showcasing her NASA-themed Air and Space Gallery, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago will have is famed landmark collection, Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, who will be featuring his collection of New York landmarks built with hundreds of thousands of LEGO bricks. Ethan Teeters of Orlando will have over 20 Mosaics on display and fans will also get the chance to meet Professional LEGO® artist Paul Hetherington of Vancouver, and see his incredible creations in person. "LEGO is the toy that helped to open the door to my imagination", said Hetherington. The event organizers hope that when ticket holders enter the doors the creations they see will inspire their imagination.
This year’s event will also have a Fan Zone featuring LEGO® works by beloved local artists and there will also be several building zones where fans can build their very own LEGO® creation for display during the event. Also, if you are searching for that special LEGO® gift there will be merchants selling anything and everything related to LEGO®.
Saturday and Sunday VIP passes have sold-out and tickets are selling fast. The public is encouraged to purchase their general admission tickets online at www.brickuniverseUSA.com.
