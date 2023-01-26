Volume.com to Host The #1 Global Music Business Podcast with Emily White - How to Build a Sustainable Music Career

Emily White Hosts her Podcast on Volume.com Vernon Reid and Emily White on Volume.com How to Build A Sustainable Music Career and Collect All Revenue Streams Livestream on Volume.com

Emily White’s How to Build a Sustainable Music Career & Collect All Revenue Streams is on Volume.com as a series of livestream workshops

This livestream podcast taping format allows me to guide musicians through each step of their career so it grows in a sustainable manner forever.” — Emily White

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Build a Sustainable Music Career & Collect All Revenue Streams is the #1 Music Business podcast globally, charting on six continents with listeners in 140+ countries. Best-selling author, industry veteran, and #iVoted Festival founder Emily White will cover the modern music industry in full and solve musicians’ problems in real time via livestream on Volume.com in front of a live audience at Academy Award winner John Ridley’s Nō Studios.

Season two debuted on January 10, 2023. Episode 1 featured guitar legend and frontman of the band Living Colour, Vernon Reid, and can now be streamed for FREE: https://volume.com/sustainablemusiccareer/?type=past_streams&watch=EWcFwB

Emily is leading musicians through their process from recording to release and beyond throughout this series. She presents this information in a clear and methodical manner that is applicable to artists’ home markets and shares how musicians can grow their careers nationally and internationally from there. While also ensuring they are not missing a single revenue stream along the way.

Musicians and music industry professionals can tune in live and later restream via Volume.com where White takes attendees through the modern music industry step by step via 12 podcast episodes.

These live workshops are based on White’s Amazon #1 best-selling book of the same name. This is on the heels of the hit podcast’s Season One with guests including Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Imogen Heap, Run the Jewels’ Manager Amaechi Uzoigwe, Donald S. Passman, Zoë Keating, Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman, Bandcamp Founder Ethan Diamond, Wilco’s Pat Sansone, Kam Franklin of The Suffers, Brian Viglione of The Dresden Dolls and more.

Says White, “I wrote this book after years of musicians asking to ‘pick my brain,’ and found myself having the same conversations repeatedly. I figured if I wrote this all down it would then be accessible to help even more musicians. Similarly, in my years of running management companies, every time we took on an artist we were finding money for them left and right. It occurred to me that if this is happening to national and international acts, then what about everyone else? Bringing the book to life with handpicked guests in podcast form was a no-brainer. I’m thrilled to return with Season Two via Volume and Nō Studios to cover this material in an updated and live format that allows me to answer musicians’ questions in real time so the audience can learn and grow together. Season two will be through the lens of artists’ home markets by teaching them how to methodically grow via an interactive experience courtesy of Volume.com’s livestream platform.”

Season Two is being recorded live at Oscar winner John Ridley’s Nō Studios in both Ridley and White’s hometown of Milwaukee and will be available for musicians and those interested and involved in the music industry to participate live or on-demand via Volume.com.

Adds White, “The information in this podcast is out there. I’ve just never seen it put in order. Music conferences struggle to present the modern industry in a methodical order due to panelists’ schedules. This format allows me to guide musicians through each step of their career so it grows in a sustainable manner forever.”

How to Build a Sustainable Music Career & Collect All Revenue Streams - Liverstreams

Tickets: $5 per Episode / $35 for the course

E1: Get Your Art Together with Vernon Reid - Available for replay now

E2: Pre-Recording Marketing Foundation w/ Kennita Hickman - Available for replay now

E3: Get Your Business Affairs Together & Fair Compensation w/ Karl Fowlkes, Esq. - Available for replay now

E4: How to Record with or without a Budget w/ Ana Ochoa - Available for replay now

E5: Music Publishing Isn't Scary or Confusing + How to Land a Sync Placement w/ Julia Pernicone of Songtrust - Available for replay now

E6: Setting up Your Release & Distribution Plan w/ Christine Barnum: Chief Revenue Officer @ CD Baby - Saturday January 28 at 12:30 PM CT;

Presented by Bandzoogle

E7: How to Market with or without a Budget w/ Evan Rytlewski of Pitchfork & NPR - Tuesday, January 31 at 6:30 PM CT; Presented by Bandzoogle

E8: Your Live Strategy & Efficient Touring w/ Matt Beringer of The Pabst Theater Group - Saturday, February 4 at 12:30 PM CT

E9: Merch Re-Con w/ Christopher Moon of Ambient Inks - Monday, February 6 @ 6:30 PM CT

E10: Revenue Stream Checklist w/ Lachi - Saturday, February 11 at 12:30 PM CT; Presented by Bandzoogle

E11: Repeat & Grow! w/ John Ridley - Monday, February 13 at 6:30 PM CT

E12: When Do I Need an Attorney, a Business Manager, and/or a Manager? Defining an Artist's Traditional Team w/ Erinn Knight - Saturday, February 18 at 2:30 PM CT; In partnership with Music Managers Forum-US