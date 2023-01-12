$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Up for Grabs

Second highest Mega Millions jackpot to date

JACKSON, MISS. – Friday, Jan. 13, could be a very lucky day for any lottery player who matches all the numbers drawn in the Mega Millions® drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.35 billion. The estimated cash value of the second largest Mega Millions jackpot is $707.9 million.

This will be the 26th drawing for this current jackpot run. The numbers will be drawn at 10:00PM CT tomorrow night.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was hit on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, reminds players to, “Play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win!”

Remember, there are nine different ways to win playing both Mega Millions and Powerball®. Spending the extra dollar to purchase the Megaplier or Powerplay options can multiply non-jackpot winnings. You can “Search Your Numbers” by going to the Lottery website at www.mslotteryhome.com. Just click on the Mega Millions logo, then “Search Your Numbers” to see if you’ve won a prize.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing produced three big winners in Mississippi. Two winners won $30,000, thanks to their purchase of the $1.00 Megaplier option. One ticket was sold at 72 Express in Burnsville, while the other was sold at Tobacco Mart in Brookhaven. The third player won $10,000 (no Megaplier purchased) and purchased their ticket from Eagle Express #568 in Gulfport.

The Powerballjackpot for Saturday, Jan. 14, is an estimated $404 million, with an estimated cash value of $211.7 million; the jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $325,000.

###