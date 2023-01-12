Jan. 26 MDC program to focus on rabbit hunting

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Rabbit hunting doesn’t get as much hype as some of Missouri’s other hunting events, but it’s a season that’s special to many Missourians.

People who would like to take up the sport of rabbit hunting can get helpful tips at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Rabbit Hunting Basics” Jan. 26 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education. This class will be taught from 6-7:30 p.m. and is for ages 11 and up. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189449

Among the topics this free class will cover are regulations, safety, equipment, hunting techniques, and care and processing of harvested game. This portion of the program will be in the Dalton Range’s classroom, but participants will be invited to return later in the week to participate in a rabbit hunt at MDC’s Bois D’Arc Conservation Area, which surrounds the Andy Dalton Range. Participants ages 16-64 will need to be properly licensed to participate in the hunt. (Permit requirements will be covered in the Jan. 26 class.) Missouri’s rabbit season runs from Oct. 1-Feb. 15.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.