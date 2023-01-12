Submit Release
126 Maine Schools Participate in Civil Rights Team Project Annual Day of Welcome – Highlights Available in ‘The Torch’ Newsletter

Check out the latest issue of The Torch: Civil Rights Team Project Newsletter, which features Maine schools’ participation in the fourth annual Day of Welcome. The day celebrates school communities as welcoming and nurturing places where everyone belongs.

On November 4th, school civil rights teams across Maine celebrated the fourth annual Day of Welcome in their school communities. This year Maine set a new high with 126 schools taking part in the event.

The latest issue of The Torch features many highlights from the day including a slide show of pictures and features of what schools were doing to celebrate the day and encourage their entire school communities to participate.

Administered by the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the mission of the Civil Rights Team Project is to increase the safety of elementary, middle-level, and high school students by reducing bias-motivated behaviors and harassment in our schools. For further information about the Civil Rights Team Project including how to get involved, reach out to Kathryn Caulfield, Project Assistant, kathryn.caulfield@maine.gov, or visit the Civil Rights Team Project Website.

