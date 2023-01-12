American Concrete Institute Joins Businesses Providing Essential Employee Benefit
Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services Announces 2022 Lactation Room Giveaway Contest WinnersSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services and Breastfeeding Centers is pleased to announce the winners for their 2022 National Breastfeeding Month Annual Lactation Room Giveaway Contest of over $6,650 in workplace lactation equipment, supplies and services from Healthy Horizons and their sponsors. The Grand Prize Winner is The American Concrete Institute (ACI), nominated by employee Katie Aurelio, and there were two runner-up winners who will receive prizes for nominating their employers.
In her nomination for ACI, Katie Amelio said in her entry: “Having a comfortable, dedicated space designed with a pumping individual in mind will make returning from maternity leave easier.”
ACI received a prize package which includes Healthy Horizons Lactation Room Servicing, Healthy Horizons On-Demand Lactation classes, a lactation chair and table, rental of a Hospital-Grade breast pump, a variety of Munchkin snacks, , My Brest Friend Nursing supplies and the Healthy Horizons Lactation Room Essentials Bundle. For her nomination of the winning company, Ms. Amelio received a prize package including an Ameda Mya Joy Plus Double Electric Breast Pump Delux, Motherlove Nipple Creams, a gift certificate from Earth Mama, HerbLore Tinctures, a Milk Snob Baby Basket Seat Cover, the Maia Pippy Sip and the My Brest Friend Nursing Pillow.
Healthy Horizons also awarded runner-up prizes to two chest/breastfeeding advocates who nominated their employers: Elaine Haynes, RN, IBCLC of St. Vincent’s Hospital in Middleburg, Florida, and Sarina Jones, of Mainspring Schools in Austin, Texas. They each won prize packages.
The American Concrete Institute is a leading global authority for the development, dissemination and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training and certification programs. Founded in 1904, with over 140 employees, ACI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with a regional office in Dubai, UAE, and resource centers in Southern California and Chicago/Midwest.
About Healthy Horizons: Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, COO, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs to better serve parents as they return to work after welcoming a new child. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a first-to-market industry leader focused on innovation, education and social good. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.
With Lactation Rooms in more than 125 cities, web-based offerings and two retail breastfeeding centers and baby boutique centers, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 2,000,000 employees while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit HealthyHorizons.com.
Other