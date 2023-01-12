Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,800 in the last 365 days.

State Capital Investment Corporation’s profit rises 91 per cent

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

 

 

HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on Tuesday reported that its after-tax profit in 2022 reached over VNĐ6.83 trillion (US$291.5 million), 91 per cent higher than the yearly plan.

Addressing a working session to review business and production activities of SCIC and deploy its tasks in 2023, Chairman of the SCIC Members' Council Nguyễn Chí Thành said the corporation’s capital business and investment activities faced many difficulties amid the risk of inflation, and the strong fluctuations of the stock and real estate markets.

However, SCIC strived to surpass the business plan set for 2022 and recorded positive results in all aspects of its operations, Thành said. 

As of December 31, 2022, SCIC’s revenue hit almost VNĐ10.7 trillion (over $455.86 million), 51 per cent higher than the figure in 2021, and 35 per cent higher than the plan in 2022.

Thành said the corporation has so far received 10 out of 14 enterprises with a total book value of VNĐ8.52 trillion out of the chartered capital of nearly VNĐ13.55 trillion.

SCIC will continue to coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to sell State capital at businesses.

It will continue to focus on implementing governance measures through its role as a State shareholder, promoting restructuring to improve operational efficiency, and handling problems arising at companies, especially those with large capital scale and complicated financial situations.

Since the beginning of 2022, SCIC has proactively accelerated the selling of State capital. It successfully sold State capital at 26 enterprises with a total value of nearly VNĐ1.68 trillion. — VNS

You just read:

State Capital Investment Corporation’s profit rises 91 per cent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.