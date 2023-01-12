State Capital Investment Corporation’s profit rises 91 per cent

VIETNAM, January 12 -

HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on Tuesday reported that its after-tax profit in 2022 reached over VNĐ6.83 trillion (US$291.5 million), 91 per cent higher than the yearly plan.

Addressing a working session to review business and production activities of SCIC and deploy its tasks in 2023, Chairman of the SCIC Members' Council Nguyễn Chí Thành said the corporation’s capital business and investment activities faced many difficulties amid the risk of inflation, and the strong fluctuations of the stock and real estate markets.

However, SCIC strived to surpass the business plan set for 2022 and recorded positive results in all aspects of its operations, Thành said.

As of December 31, 2022, SCIC’s revenue hit almost VNĐ10.7 trillion (over $455.86 million), 51 per cent higher than the figure in 2021, and 35 per cent higher than the plan in 2022.

Thành said the corporation has so far received 10 out of 14 enterprises with a total book value of VNĐ8.52 trillion out of the chartered capital of nearly VNĐ13.55 trillion.

SCIC will continue to coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to sell State capital at businesses.

It will continue to focus on implementing governance measures through its role as a State shareholder, promoting restructuring to improve operational efficiency, and handling problems arising at companies, especially those with large capital scale and complicated financial situations.

Since the beginning of 2022, SCIC has proactively accelerated the selling of State capital. It successfully sold State capital at 26 enterprises with a total value of nearly VNĐ1.68 trillion. — VNS