Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,963 in the last 365 days.

Kogan & DiSalvo Opens New Vero Beach Law Office

Boutique Florida personal injury law firm Kogan & DiSalvo expands South Florida presence to Vero Beach

We are thrilled to expand our firm’s field of reach with a dedicated office space in the heart of Vero Beach.”
— Darryl Kogan
VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal injury law firm of Kogan & DiSalvo is proud to announce its expansion in South Florida with a new law office in Vero Beach. The office will feature a central location at 144 Vista Royale Blvd Suite #100, Vero Beach, FL 32962. The office is conveniently situated right off US Highway 1, which traverses through Indian River County, Florida.

The new law office will make Kogan & DiSalvo’s legal services more accessible to Vero Beach residents who need compassionate, client-focused advocacy in a wide range of personal injury matters.

“We are thrilled to expand our firm’s field of reach with a dedicated office space in the heart of Vero Beach. We care about our local communities, and our attorneys and legal support staff remain committed to helping those who have been wrongfully injured,” said Darryl Kogan, founding partner.

The Vero Beach law office will offer the same caliber of personal attention and professional assistance that has helped Kogan & DiSalvo grow exponentially in recent years. Founding partners Theodore DiSalvo and Darryl Kogan are Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Attorneys who leverage over 15 years of litigation experience. Both have garnered recognition for their legal accomplishments, achieving the highest Martindale-Hubbell AV rating.

About Kogan & DiSalvo
Established in 1994, Kogan & DiSalvo is a boutique personal injury law firm in South Florida with eight locations, including the newest addition in Vero Beach. With a team of six talented attorneys and dedicated support staff, the firm focuses on personal injury claims, including auto accidents, product liability, worker’s compensation, premises liability, as well as mass tort litigation.
Kogan & DiSalvo is proud to be a touchstone of the Southern Florida legal community. For additional information about the practice or the new Vero Beach office location, please visit our website.

Darryl Kogan
Kogan and DiSalvo
+1 772-742-4330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

How Much Does It Cost to Hire | Kogan & DiSalvo

You just read:

Kogan & DiSalvo Opens New Vero Beach Law Office

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.