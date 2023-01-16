Kogan & DiSalvo Opens New Vero Beach Law Office
Boutique Florida personal injury law firm Kogan & DiSalvo expands South Florida presence to Vero Beach
We are thrilled to expand our firm’s field of reach with a dedicated office space in the heart of Vero Beach.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal injury law firm of Kogan & DiSalvo is proud to announce its expansion in South Florida with a new law office in Vero Beach. The office will feature a central location at 144 Vista Royale Blvd Suite #100, Vero Beach, FL 32962. The office is conveniently situated right off US Highway 1, which traverses through Indian River County, Florida.
The new law office will make Kogan & DiSalvo’s legal services more accessible to Vero Beach residents who need compassionate, client-focused advocacy in a wide range of personal injury matters.
“We are thrilled to expand our firm’s field of reach with a dedicated office space in the heart of Vero Beach. We care about our local communities, and our attorneys and legal support staff remain committed to helping those who have been wrongfully injured,” said Darryl Kogan, founding partner.
The Vero Beach law office will offer the same caliber of personal attention and professional assistance that has helped Kogan & DiSalvo grow exponentially in recent years. Founding partners Theodore DiSalvo and Darryl Kogan are Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Attorneys who leverage over 15 years of litigation experience. Both have garnered recognition for their legal accomplishments, achieving the highest Martindale-Hubbell AV rating.
About Kogan & DiSalvo
Established in 1994, Kogan & DiSalvo is a boutique personal injury law firm in South Florida with eight locations, including the newest addition in Vero Beach. With a team of six talented attorneys and dedicated support staff, the firm focuses on personal injury claims, including auto accidents, product liability, worker’s compensation, premises liability, as well as mass tort litigation.
Kogan & DiSalvo is proud to be a touchstone of the Southern Florida legal community. For additional information about the practice or the new Vero Beach office location, please visit our website.
