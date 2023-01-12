Retail Theft- Shaftsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3000193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/24/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wayside Country Store
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: James Wilcox
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/11/23, the Vermont State Police began investigating a retail theft that took place on 12/24/22 at the Wayside Country Store in the Town of Arlington. Through the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that James Wilcox, 40, of Arlington, walked out of the store without paying for an item. Wilcox was located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/27/23, 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.