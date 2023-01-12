Retail Theft- Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3000193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/24/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wayside Country Store

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: James Wilcox

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/11/23, the Vermont State Police began investigating a retail theft that took place on 12/24/22 at the Wayside Country Store in the Town of Arlington. Through the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that James Wilcox, 40, of Arlington, walked out of the store without paying for an item. Wilcox was located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/27/23, 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.