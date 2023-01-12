Morae Extends Legal Industry Leadership and Expertise with Latest Promotions and New Hires
Announcing the Addition of Five New Managing Directors and 11 New Senior Directors
Strong demand for our solutions drove remarkable business growth for us in 2022 - a trend which accelerated following our announcement in Q3 of a refreshed Morae brand and market focus.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business solutions for an ever-changing legal industry, today announced the expansion of the company’s leadership team and market expertise through recent hiring or promotions of five new Managing Directors and 11 new Senior Directors. These additions augment what is already one of the largest expert consulting and professional solutions teams in the legal industry. They each will work closely with Morae clients around the world on tailored, technology-enabled solutions delivered with utmost attention to a great client experience.
— Shahzad Bashir
“Strong demand for our solutions drove remarkable business growth for us in 2022 - a trend which accelerated following our announcement in Q3 of a refreshed Morae brand and market focus. We are now well-positioned for even better 2023,” said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae. “The expansion of our leadership team and market expertise will enable us to build on this momentum and deliver even greater success towards our mission - changing legal together with our law firm and legal department clients.”
The latest additions to Morae’s talented and experienced line up of Managing Directors:
Simon Avery has over 20 years of experience in document management solutions and technology. Based in London, Simon has been a part of the Morae story since 2008 and today leads a team of subject matter experts who work collaboratively with Morae clients on the design, implementation, and deployment of document management solutions.
Graham Haldane has over 20 years of experience helping legal departments and law firms leverage technology to improve upon their business performance while better managing cost and risk. Based in London, Graham has been part of the Morae story since 2011 and today leads the company’s sales and business development initiatives across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Emily Mallory is a key member of Morae’s Strategy team in a role that regularly assists clients in developing, communicating, executing, and validating their legal business processes and compliance programs. Based in Nashville, Emily has been part of the Morae story since 2014. In addition to working closely with clients, she also leads the Women's Employee Resource Group and serves on Morae’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.
Lynn Read has over 25 years of experience in the legal industry with a focus on ensuring the best possible customer experience. Based in London, Lynn has been part of the Morae story since 2012 and today leads Morae’s Support, Training and Customer Success teams to ensure that all solutions are delivered to the highest possible level.
Massoud Saad has over 17 years of experience as an IT professional, including over a decade of experience with the iManage platform. Based in Sydney, Massoud has been part of the Morae story since 2016 and today has responsibility for the delivery of document management solutions in the Asia Pacific region.
Morae has also added 11 new Senior Directors to enhance its depth of expertise across the business, including:
-- Solutions Experts: Robert Thomas (promotion), Doug Schulke (recent hire), and Edward (“Todd”) Pedwell (recent hire) offer extensive experience in helping corporate clients address their strategy, legal operations and compliance needs; Bikash Kumar (promotion) and Alexandra Riley (promotion) will help Morae meet growing client demand for its eDiscovery data analysis and managed document review solutions; Darren Samways (promotion) will focus on assisting Morae’s law firm and corporate clients in achieving their information governance and document management objectives.
-- Sales and Business Development Professionals: Ray Burch (promotion), Derek Kindercliff-Jones (promotion), and Lee Tomlinson (promotion) will focus on meeting Morae’s business growth objectives.
-- Corporate Team: Zachary Kailer (Promotion) and Puja Roy (recent hire) will help ensure the company executes on its financial and operational business goals.
Recently named among the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For,” learn more about open career opportunities at Morae. For more information, please visit moraeglobal.com/careers.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.
Eric Feistel
Morae Global Corporation
+1 713-244-6094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube