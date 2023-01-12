ProAct Safety Executive Interviewed as Workplace Safety Expert by Fox News Affiliate
CEO Shawn Galloway comments on recent workplace arrest of Oklahoma City man charged with making explosives.
prior convictions should have been a red flag to his employer”HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, the global safety excellence consultancy, proudly announced today that CEO Shawn Galloway was featured on a Fox News segment by affiliate KOKH in Oklahoma City. Mr. Galloway was asked to comment on the recent arrest of Troy Lee, who was charged with making homemade bombs at work, specifically with regard to the suspect’s past criminal history.
— Shawn Galloway
In addition to a stolen handgun and bomb-making materials, police recovered 12 bombs in varying stages of completion from the suspect’s workstation. When asked, Mr. Galloway said that Lee's prior convictions should have been a red flag to his employer, stating that “those should have been picked up. I would imagine, again, what I've seen with several well-intended organizations, they're no longer putting those mechanisms in place because they have so many openings."
For nearly three decades, ProAct Safety has worked with companies across the globe to help them achieve and sustain safety excellence. The firm is recognized as the world's most successful provider of safety excellence strategy and execution, and has a client list featuring major Fortune Global 500 enterprises located in dozens of countries around the world.
In addition to his role as CEO of ProAct Safety, Mr. Galloway, an Army veteran, is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and employee engagement. Recognized globally as one of the preeminent safety experts, he is a regular commentator on many media outlets in addition to writing a column for several magazines and being one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos.
