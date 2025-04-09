ProAct Safety CEO Featured in "Meet the Expert" Session and to Present at 2025 NSC Spring Conference

Shawn Galloway

Shawn Galloway will discuss how to engage subcultures for safety excellence at the National Safety Council annual event.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead a session at the NSC Spring Safety Conference . The conference will take place on April 22-25 in Charlotte, NC.Shared Ownership: Engaging the Safety Subcultures (24 April 1-2pm)In this engaging experience, you will delve into the art of fostering exceptional engagement and a sense of shared ownership among the remarkable individuals you work with. Discover new tools to support your frontline supervisors—those in direct contact with the workforce— which is critical in igniting enthusiasm and commitment throughout your organization. Learn that great engagement is a byproduct of deliberate planning, sustained effort, and continuous nurturing, especially in large and established organizations where the initial momentum may have faded. Do not miss the opportunity to explore how to develop the final step in authentic employee engagement.Immediately preceding his session, Shawn will participate in a Meet the Experts event during the lunch break.Networking Lunch and Learn – Meet the Experts (24 April 12-1pm)Have a pressing safety question or concern? Head to the Expo floor between technical sessions, grab your lunch and find a table with one of our safety experts. It’s a great opportunity to ask a question or engage in conversation on a pressing issue. Speakers are available for questions on Exam Preparation, Fleet Safety, Coaching, Engaging the C-Suite and more. Featured Speakers include Shawn Galloway, Dan Snyder, Ryan Pietzsch, Tim Page-Bottorff, Brian Fielkow and Regina McMichael.For more details about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway serves as the CEO of ProAct Safety. With more than two decades of authoritative experience in the field, Shawn is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness across all major industries. He is also an accomplished author, having penned several bestselling books and contributed over 800 podcasts, 400 articles, and 100 videos across leading industry publications. Shawn has received numerous prestigious accolades, including distinctions as a Global Safety Excellence Expert, Power 101 Leaders of the EHS World, Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, Top 40 Rising Stars, Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers, and Top 10 Speakers. He serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, a Fast Company Executive Board Member, and holds the esteemed title of Avetta Distinguished Fellow. His insights have been featured on prominent media outlets, including Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety-related mainstream magazines and podcasts, solidifying his status as a leading voice in the safety domain. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The firm has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.