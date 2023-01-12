Mitch Gould of NutriExport Works with American Companies that Want to Export their Products Overseas
Find a Fast Track to New Markets in More than 140 Countries
We help companies export, distribute, and promote their products to the global market.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American exports exceeded $2,100 billion in 2020.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NutriExport
Is it any wonder that companies seeking new revenue streams want to export their products to parts unknown?
“Exporting your products to all continents can add a lot of profit to your bottom line,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NutriExport. “Many companies do not have the staff or knowledge to sell in another country.”
Gould said NutriExport provides an innovative way for American companies to have a direct path to more than 140 countries.
“We help companies export, distribute, and promote their products to the global market,” he added. “We work with health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to reach a foreign market.”
Gould said entering an international market often comes with complex rules and regulatory procedures.
“Now, multiply that by the number of countries you want to sell your products in,” he added. “NutriExport provides a solution.”
Gould said Glen Jarvis, Executive Vice President of NutriExport, will be heading up the company’s global expansion plan.
Jarvis, who will split his time between Australia and New Zealand, previously was the head of national sales and marketing for Advanced Sports Nutrition. Along with product development, manufacturing and marketing, he went on to co-found LiveLean Pro, which uses nanotechnology to maximize the body’s ability to absorb nutrients.
NutriExport has a regulatory specialist with an in-depth understanding of global laws, regulations, and international best practices to work with companies looking at a foreign market.
“American products are a hot commodity in many foreign countries,” Gould said. “We help place American products in the hands of retailers and consumers.”
During his more than three-decade career, Gould has sold into globally known retailers, such as Costco, GNC, Target, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens.
“The global export team has established relationships with a network of distributors from throughout the world,” Gould said. “Distributors today are seeking American consumer goods, especially in the health and wellness sectors.
“All these services, such as sales, marketing, and logistics, are controlled by NutriExport,” he added.
For more information about NutriExport and its services, visit its website at nutriexport.com
MORE ON NUTRIEXPORT AND ITS FOUNDER
NutriExport is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NutriExport offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in global markets.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NutriExport, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
