TIGHITCO AeroStructures - Charleston Appoints New General Manager
Industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace
Seasoned Aerospace Leader to take the helm of Composite Assemblies Manufacturing Facility
We are excited to have Noah join the team. His focus is on strategic and tactical deployment to drive sustainable growth for the Charleston facility.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce that its AeroStructures – Charleston facility has added Noah Scherer as General Manager. Scherer will be responsible for providing leadership, vision, direction, and planning for business operations of the South Carolina based location. Since 1972, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry, with a prime focus on advanced composite structures.
— Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO
Scherer has over 15 years of experience in the Aerospace Composites Industry. He spent his formative years at Kaman Composites in Operations, Continuous Improvement, and Quality Leadership roles. With an extensive background in continuous improvement, he is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and holds a Theory of Constraints certificate from the University of Tennessee.
“We are excited to have Noah join the team. His focus is on strategic and tactical deployment to drive sustainable growth for the Charleston facility,” shared Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO. “He will expand markets we serve while ensuring we put quality and customer needs at the forefront.”
Scherer graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Friends University with an MBA, concentration in Supply Chain.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com
Jonna Palmer
TIGHITCO Inc.
+1 843-273-8843
email us here