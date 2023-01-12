Rafael Marrero & Company announces the launching of Government Procurement Solutions (GPS)
Dr. Rafael Marrero’s firm kicks off 2023 with a new strategic partnership in the business world.
Under this strategic partnership, the companies we advise will continue to enjoy the same quality service and the same level of professionalism under the leadership of Irene and her team.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rafael Marrero, a highly regarded economist, Amazon best-selling author, and business leader is proud to announce the launching of Government Procurement Solutions (GPS), a sister company headed by his senior analyst, Irene Morales, under an official mentor-protégé partnership with Rafael Marrero & Company.
— Dr. Rafael Marrero
With Dr. Marrero’s support and mentorship, Morales’ firm will specialize in small business certifications (federal government, state, county and city); industry and private-sector certifications (Fortune 1000); supplier management qualification processes (PICS®, Veriforce®, AVETTA®); registration on SAM.gov, Grants.gov and the DLA Internet Bid Board System (DIBBS); and the formation —from start to finish— of new business entities and nonprofit organizations.
“Under this mentor-protégé relationship, we have sponsored Irene so that she can continue her professional development and education,” said Dr. Marrero, who described the dynamic business leader as “very eager to continue our business relationship through her new firm.”
Dr. Marrero, an expert in federal contracting, added that he is proud to support and recommend GPS, along with Morales and her team of paperwork ninjas. “Under this new strategic partnership,” he said, “the small and medium-sized businesses we advise will continue to enjoy the same quality service and the same level of professionalism under the leadership of Irene and her dedicated team of professionals.”
Dr. Marrero, who is also the author of “La salsa secreta del Tío Sam,” said, “Rafael Marrero & Company is growing and will now focus on providing branding, marketing, and training services of the highest caliber to government and private-sector contractors. We know our clients seeking certifications and recertifications will be in the best of hands.”
Irene Morales, meanwhile, says she never expected to start her own business. As an immigrant, she felt this was an unimaginable dream. But in working as an analyst for Rafael Marrero & Company and becoming an expert in federal contracting, she not only gained knowledge of the field, but she also drew inspiration along the way.
“More than a mentor, Dr. Marrero is a great inspiration to me. He —like myself— also served America. And he is now a great business leader with a patriotic mission at the heart of everything he does. He was the one who made it possible for me to start this company. He supported me every step of the way. I could not be prouder or more honored to have him as my official mentor. With him at my side, I know that my company and my clients’ enterprises will succeed,” said the newly minted business leader.
Morales concluded: “Partnering with Rafael Marrero & Company translates to years of experience and success that will benefit my clients. With this strategic partnership, I’ll be able to help them with certifications and paperwork [for various processes], as well as with the services offered by Rafael Marrero & Company. Since we also offer startup services, partnering with a company that specializes in branding and federal government marketing will be highly valuable to our clients.”
About Irene Morales
Irene Morales was born in Cuba and now makes her home in North Carolina. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology from Florida International University. In 2022, in addition to her successful work for Rafael Marrero & Company, she also founded her own firm, Government Procurement Solutions.
Morales is a hard-working, resourceful, consummate professional. She previously excelled as a legal assistant for a law firm and as a federal law enforcement officer for the U.S. Justice Department. She is currently a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and will soon obtain the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) credential.
About Dr. Rafael Marrero
Dr. Rafael Marrero is recognized nationwide as an expert in government contracting, small business startups, and project management. A graduate of Stanford University and Cornell University, Dr. Marrero is also a renowned economist and a frequent guest speaker at major events, such as the annual conference and legislative summit of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Marrero is the founder and CEO of Rafael Marrero & Company, a business management and consulting firm. He is also the author of the Amazon best sellers “La salsa secreta del Tío Sam” and “América 2.0: la guerra de independencia de EE. UU. contra China,” which focus, respectively, on federal government contracting and the threat posed by China to the national security of the United States.
Dr. Marrero's firm has a stellar track record and has twice been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in the United States and one of the 50 “best places to work” in the country. Adding to this list of distinctions, in 2016, Dr. Marrero received the Supplier of the Year award, the highest honor from the National Minority Supplier Development Council; in 2019 his firm received the Small Business of the Year from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and in 2021 he was invited to join the Inc. Masters inner circle, a distinction given by Inc. magazine to founders and CEOs of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.
