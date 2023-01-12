The Sun Company, Google and Oracle to Share Insights on Sustainable Digital Infrastructure at PTC'23
TSC was recently honored to join a prestigious panel of leading companies to discuss the evolving energy landscape for data and cloud infrastructure sectors.
Instead of timidly testing the waters, we must dive into the deep end of change.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sun Company (TSC) is honored to announce that they have been selected to join a prestigious panel of leading companies, including Google, Oracle, and RBC Capital Markets, to discuss the evolving energy landscape for data and cloud infrastructure sectors at PTC'23. This panel will provide a unique opportunity for industry experts to share their insights, leadership, and solutions as the world's energy infrastructure undergoes a critical transformation.
— Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company
The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is an essential player in the information and communication technologies (ICT) industry, as a global non-profit membership organization it plays a crucial role in driving the advancement of ICT in the Pacific Rim. PTC is the premier forum for the discussion of key issues and trends that are shaping the industry. Its impact is recognized across the 40 nations it spans over, making PTC'23 the perfect platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing data and cloud infrastructure players.
The Sustainable Digital Infrastructure panel will highlight the industry challenges as well as the insights, leadership, and solutions of these organizations as this critical transformation occurs. TSC's CEO, Joley Michaelson, will address the challenges and opportunities facing data and cloud infrastructure players and how this transformation can lead to a more efficient, more sustainable, and more resilient energy platform that better supports these sectors. Michaelson will also be representing TSC in Tuesday morning’s Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) panel.
“The vulnerabilities to the ICT sector due to climate change are vast." said Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company, “It is imperative that industry leaders come together to tackle the challenges of reliability, efficiency, and true sustainability in a comprehensive and holistic way. Instead of timidly testing the waters, we must dive into the deep end of change.”
The panel, moderated by Jennifer Weitzel, President of Global Data Center Business at GLP, will take place from 10:50-11:20 HST at Tapa Tower in Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, January 17. The panel will feature experts from leading companies including RBC Capital Markets, Google, Oracle, and The Sun Company.
This is an event that you don't want to miss, as it will provide valuable insights on how to build and maintain sustainable data centers and strategies to implement sustainable digital infrastructure in the modern world. The event is free and open to the public, however, due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.
For more information and to register, visit the event website.
The Sun Company is a global energy company that is leading the charge in the transition to a clean, efficient, and integrated energy ecosystem. Our innovative off-grid flow battery technology and business model allows us to deliver reliable, clean energy solutions for residential, commercial, and utility applications. Founded with the goal of helping people create a better future for themselves, we prioritize people first and are committed to advancing our mission of democratizing and optimizing the mass adoption of renewable energy.
