The Sun Company Joins EMerge Alliance
The Sun Company company joins the forefront effort to standardize and expand hybrid AC/DC and DC microgrids.
The depth and breadth of the members and the committees they support are a snapshot of renewable energy today.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Sun Company (TSC) announces its membership with EMerge Alliance - a robust professional network influencing development of vanguard standards for microgrid systems. With this membership, TSC aims to play a role promoting market development and the economic/environmental benefits of clean distributed energy and resilient interconnected microgrids. TSC has aligned itself with EMerge on a mission, value and purpose level, seeking to serve the organization in accelerating fast market development and system standards optimized for resiliency.
— Kevin Meagher - CSO, The Sun Company
Representing The Sun Company will be Kevin Meagher, its Chief Science Officer. After more than 15 years working on the application of real-time analytics and advanced modeling which led to the introduction of the first Energy Digital Twin, Meagher is now focused on the introduction and expansion of Digital Twin technology into the microgrid markets served by The Sun Company, as well as continuing expansion of flow battery, advanced PV, AI and other related technologies. Meagher was recently appointed by TSC Founder, Joley Michaelson, a veteran of the solar industry and CEO of the first solely woman-owned national energy company in the US. TSC executive leaders are widely recognized as industry leaders of market transformation that optimizes the physics of energy and the economics of energy markets.
“We look forward to the kind of industry leadership that Joley, Kevin and their associates will bring to EMerge.”, says EMerge Chairman Brian Patterson, “The TSC team will bring a new and much needed modeling, control, and analytics perspective to EMerge and the electric power community we serve. TSC's strategic focus is well aligned with EMerge. We have the common goal of enabling safely delivered, cleaner, affordable, and reliable energy, by applying sound physics and economics to the use of cleaner and more diverse renewable sources of energy in an increasingly networked environment.”
Meagher adds, “I have had the pleasure of serving on the Board for Emerge Alliance for over 3 years now. Emerge is an extraordinary organization that was focused on Direct Current standards and then expanded to hybrid Alternating Current and Direct Current (AC/DC). The depth and breadth of the members and the committees they support are a snapshot of renewable energy today”.
The EMerge Alliance is a non-profit open industry association containing commercial, government and academic member organizations developing standards leading to the rapid adoption of hybrid AC/DC microgrids in commercial/industrial and residential buildings, neighborhoods and communities. EMerge standards integrate building and campus infrastructures, power, controls and devices in microgrid platforms to facilitate the hybrid use of AC and DC power. The standards facilitate greater energy resiliency and sustainability while maximizing the potential to use of distributed clean and renewable local energy. Learn more at http://www.EMergealliance.org or for direct support help@EMergealliance.org
For more information, please contact info@thesuncompany.us.
The Sun Company is transforming the global power grid into a clean, adaptable and efficient integrated energy ecosystem by bringing sustainable products, services and solutions to all. We are a visionary global energy company with a revolutionary, off-grid flow battery technology and business model that delivers clean energy optimized for residential, commercial and utility applications. At the core of our strategy is staying true to our values and prioritizing people first.
Katie Montgomery
The Sun Company Americas, Inc.
+1 844-484-3786
info@thesuncompany.us
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other