The Sun Company Secures Exclusive License to PNNL Battery Technology
Groundbreaking chemistry enables TSC's flow batteries to deliver market-leading energy density, making it an industry leader in performance and scalability.
Securing this best-in-class chemistry unlocks the door to the energy ecosystem of the future”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sun Company (TSC), a global renewable solutions company based in Arizona, has secured an exclusive license to the patent-protected Zinc-Iodide technology developed by the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). PNNL earned the patent for the chemistry in 2015. The Sun Company has worked with PNNL and additional researchers to further validate and build on this patent since Q3 of 2021.
— Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company
The Zinc-Iodide chemistry is a key component in the development of The Sun Company’s TSC100 and TSC1000 Flow Batteries for residential and industrial use, respectively. The Zinc-Iodide chemistry offers the market’s highest energy density and power density, according to multiple peer-reviewed studies. This density allows the flow batteries to pack more power into a smaller space, making it an industry leader in performance and scalability.
“It is essential that the nation diversify and find alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. Collaborating with U.S. industry to demonstrate and deploy these technologies supports our nation’s clean energy goals,” said Imre Gyuk, Director of DOE's Office of Electricity Energy Storage Program.
“PNNL is pleased to advance the DOE’s mission by supporting cleantech companies, such as The Sun Company, to maximize the domestic benefit of DOE investments in energy storage R&D,” added Allan Tuan, PNNL Commercialization Manager.
Along with packing more bang-for-the-buck in terms of energy density, the exclusive chemistry comes with a long list of additional benefits. The TSC flow battery pairs scalable energy and power with long duration storage (over 72 hours of storage) and a long operational life (up to 30 years) providing unrivaled return on investment. TSC’s unique flow battery architecture allows it to be scaled to meet the needs of a single residence and the largest utility while being non-toxic, non-explosive, and non-flammable. With this technology, TSC offers its customers a battery based on a highly abundant, earth-friendly, and supply-chain-friendly option without sacrificing performance or cost-effectiveness.
“Securing this best-in-class chemistry unlocks the door to the energy ecosystem of the future”, says Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company. “It allows us to fulfill our mission of accelerating the mass adoption of optimized and democratized sustainable energy. By developing an energy solution that will power us for the next century, we can help save our planet.”
The Sun Company has established agreements with leading battery researchers around the world and will continue to push advancements and innovations to unleash the full potential of this technology. With ongoing development in longevity, resilience, security, performance, and cost-effectiveness, TSC continues to partner with researchers for sustainable solutions. TSC’s batteries will be built in US-based manufacturing plants and will be available for general use in 2024. The TSC100 Series Flow Batteries are the perfect solution for renewable energy storage - infinite scalability, safe design, earth-friendly construction and low cost make these batteries an investment worth pursuing.
The Sun Company is transforming the global power grid into a clean, adaptable and efficient integrated energy ecosystem by bringing sustainable products, services and solutions to all. We are a visionary global energy company with a revolutionary, off-grid flow battery technology and business model that delivers clean energy optimized for residential, commercial and utility applications. At the core of our strategy is staying true to our values and prioritizing people first.
