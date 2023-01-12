Glenbrook Advisory Conrad Stenmark, Senior VP Institutional Trading

Submit Release
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conrad Stenmark has been appointed as Global Head of Private Equity and Strategic Partnerships at Glenbrook Advisory private wealth management division of GBA, according to a Monday announcement.

Stenmark has over 25 years of private equity investment experience. Previously Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Private Equity, Stenmark joined Glenbrook Advisory in August 2015 as Managing Director, Private Equity to expand the organization’s private equity presence in Europe and globally, opening GBA’s Argentina office in 2017 and supported the opening of the Toronto office in 2019. Prior to joining Glenbrook Advisory, Stenmark served as a Principal at Permira and Apax Partners alongside previous experience at Goldman Sachs. Stenmark is a graduate of HEC School of Management, Paris.

Glenbrook Advisory builds strategic relationships with external fund managers and investment partners, leveraging global networks with industry, geographic and operational expertise to find long-term co-investment opportunities. As of March 31, 2022, the private equity group had USD $4 billion in net assets under management and a diversified portfolio across North America, Europe and Asia, spread across funds and direct investments. Stenmark is also responsible for leading Glenbrook Advisory strategic partnerships team, which coordinates firm-wide global relationships and drives synergies with core investment and institutional partners.

