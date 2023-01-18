OOm Listed As One Of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2023

The Straits Times and Statista recognised OOm’s growth for the past few years and listed the leading SEO agency as one of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2023.

OOm is truly honoured to make the rankings of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2023 and this is all thanks to our clients’ continuous support and trust in us over the years.” — Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-founder of OOm.