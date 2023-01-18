OOm Listed As One Of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2023
OOm, a leading SEO company, is now one of Singapore’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023! Read on to find out more about their success and recognition.
OOm is truly honoured to make the rankings of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2023 and this is all thanks to our clients’ continuous support and trust in us over the years.”SINGAPORE, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, a leading SEO company, made it to Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. The list is compiled in partnership with a Singapore English newspaper, The Straits Times, and global research & analysis provider Statista.
This year marks the fifth edition of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies report assessed by The Straits Times and Statista. They have come together to evaluate and assess two thousand companies in Singapore from various industries, such as Food & Beverages to Sales & Marketing, based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
Powering OOm’s Growth
OOm went through tremendous growth between 2018 to 2021, which allowed the said leading SEO agency to meet the strict criteria and become part of the 100 companies in Singapore.
“OOm is truly honoured to make the rankings of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2023, and this is all thanks to our clients’ continuous support and trust in us over the years. The company pledges to continue striving to be one of the best in the industry, and this recognition is a testament to how far we have come as well as how much further we can go”, Ian Cheow, the CEO and Co-founder of OOm, expressed delight at the SEO company’s latest achievement.
For the past few years, OOm has earned widespread media coverage and countless recognition from well-known entities, such as Marketing Interactive, Clutch and more, which proved their excellence when it comes to executing digital marketing services and contributing to their growth as a leading SEO company in Singapore.
The COO and Co-founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu, said, “We are humbled and thankful to have been included in the list of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2023. As a digital marketing company with more than 15 years of experience, this recognition is a motivation for us to continue delivering nothing less than excellence for years to come”.
Methodology Of Selection For Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies In 2023
Among the two thousand potential candidates for Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies In 2023, only the top 100 companies with the highest revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 made it to the list. The Straits Times and Statista strictly evaluated the companies that submitted their applications.
ELIGIBILITY TO APPLY
Before companies can apply for Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2023, they must meet the following eligibility criteria:
- In 2018, there was at least S$150,000 in revenue.
- In 2021, there will be at least S$1.5 million in revenue.
- An independent company (not a subsidiary or branch office of another company)
- The main headquarter should be operating in Singapore
- The majority of the revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 was organic
APPLICATION PHASE
After meeting the eligibility to apply, companies register and submit their application. The Straits Times and Statista also invited some companies as potential candidates for Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2023.
The application phase for Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2023 started on 20 May 2022 and ended on 16 September 2022. The application should have been reviewed and certified by the company's respective CFO, CEO, and a member of the Executive Committee, along with the submitted revenue figures.
RESEARCH PHASE
Statista reviewed the revenue data submitted from more than 600 public companies after the application phase. They evaluated and assessed the application and documents thoroughly to guarantee the applicants meet the given eligibility criteria.
CALCULATION OF GROWTH RATES
Following the research phase, the calculation of the growth rate comes next. To accurately calculate the revenue figures of each applicant and convert them to Singapore Dollars, Statista uses a formula to get the compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which is revenue growth in 2021 divided by the revenue growth in 2018 multiplied by ⅓ minus 1.
EVALUATION AND QUALITY ASSURANCE
Statista evaluated and verified each piece of information that the companies submitted with their application. Those who did not meet the eligibility criteria for Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 were disqualified and removed from the competition.
This year Singapore’s fastest-growing companies report includes only companies with a minimum growth rate of 10.5%.
About OOm
OOm was founded in 2006 as a one-stop digital marketing agency. Search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media management (SMM), digital content creation, and website design & development are all areas of expertise at OOm.
Apart from being part of the top 3% of Google Partners in Singapore and a Meta (Facebook) Business Partner, OOm has become a pre-approved PSG (Productivity Solutions Grant) vendor recognised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). They offer both Digital Marketing and E-Commerce PSG solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
OOm has also received countless awards from the past year, such as 2022 Marketing Interactive's Excellence in Search Marketing and Excellence in E-Commerce Marketing awards. The said SEO agency is also one of the Top Singaporean Business-to-Business (B2B) Leaders 2022 for pay-per-click (PPC) and SEO, recognised by Clutch.
OOm expanded its digital marketing services to some Asian countries like the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR and China. Their expansion overseas allows OOm to develop a wider and more diverse perspective in the digital marketing industry.
SMEs that want to elevate their business to the next level with the help of OOm’s digital marketing services may reach out to the leading SEO agency in the following contact information below.
