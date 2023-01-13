Circles Expands to Poland
Team will help enhance the quality of life and save time daily, encouraging more engaged employees and meeting overall business needs.WALTHAM, MA, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circles, a global concierge and workplace experience provider and part of Sodexo, a world leader in Quality of Life Service, today announced the official expansion into Poland. This will bring their presence in Europe to seven countries after France, UK, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. The new concierge service offering will be available throughout Poland to meet the growing industry demands.
For more than 20 years Circles has been the industry leader in concierge and personal assistance services. Operating worldwide, Circles services provide a support network and trusted personal assistance to employees inside and outside of the workplace.
With a focus on virtual services and errand running, the Polish team will aim to meet the needs of clients and their employees in Poland, enhancing quality of life and saving time daily. Through local expertise, Circles assists with travel arrangements, errand needs, and more—improving business productivity, increasing job satisfaction, and building morale.
The Polish operation will be headed by Dominika Majcherczyk, Head of Business Services Support in Sodexo Poland, who has more than 10 years of experience in business services.
According to Circles CEO, Yohan Dehé the expansion will allow Circles to better meet the needs of clients in eastern Europe by having people and infrastructure on the ground in this region, an area that is showing strong growth for the company. “The growth of our business in Europe is important to our long-term strategic plans of gaining market share and developing new opportunities. We’re very excited to expand our footprint in this area,” Dehé said.
About Circles
Circles Concierge, a key component of Sodexo’s Quality of Life service offerings, is the global leader in employee concierge and workplace experience services. Circles specializes in Concierge services tailored to solve for a variety of business needs such as employee productivity, customer loyalty, resident satisfaction and patient experience. With a global presence in 11 countries, Circles meets the needs of our members whenever and wherever they need them the most. Efficient, personal, and extraordinary, these attributes allow Circles to enhance the lives of our members and give them back the gift of time. Visit https://circles.com for more information.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
