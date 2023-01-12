Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - January 12, 2023
Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Top news this week has Statistics Canada reporting that building permits increased 14.1% in November to $11.0 billion, rebounding after two consecutive monthly losses. The value of residential permits increased 13.7% to $7.1 billion nationally while non-residential sector rose 14.9% to $3.9 billion.
The top video this week is courtesy of LNG Canada who share the reflections of the project’s prime contractor JFJV and LNG Canada team members on the constant collaboration to move the project through the construction phase and bring it smoothly across the finish line.
More content shares from members include:
• Skyline Group - Crossover Bridges – Provide Safe Passage Over Various Rooftop Obstacles to Keep Personnel Safe
• Nesbitt Training - You Have Lots to Offer
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Top Trends in Construction: 2023 and Beyond
• Graham - Innovation with Purpose: OpenSpace Technology (Insight)
• Graham - Gracorp and Minto Group Partner to develop a rental community in Vancouver’s Oakridge Neighbourhood
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Seeks UMC Legionella Task Group Members
• Nelcos Distribution - Expanding Expertise and Services with BODAQ
• Kee Safety Canada - Safety Solutions for Educational Facilities
• Firepoint Technologies - Bulletin 283: Building Smoke Containment Systems
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Five Equipment Manufacturing Trends to Watch in 2023
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
