Built In Honors Ascent CFO Solutions in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards
Ascent CFO Solutions Earns First-Time Placement on Built In’s Best Places to Work ListBOULDER, COLORADO, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascent CFO Solutions, a Fractional CFO firm for growing companies, announced that it was honored in Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Ascent CFO Solutions earned a place on the Best Places to Work in Colorado and Best Startups to Work for in Colorado lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.
“We’re thrilled to be honored for our people-first workplace culture,” says Dan DeGolier, Founder and Fractional CFO, Ascent CFO Solutions. “As a firm, we set ourselves apart with the knowledge, talents, and professionalism of our people. We are grateful to offer flexibility and variety to financial professionals in a supportive and collaborative environment that brings out the best in everyone.”
Ascent CFO Solutions was founded on the belief that companies should have access to proven and experienced CFOs on a part-time or interim basis, as much or as little as their needs require. With this, team members enjoy applying their skills and knowledge to a variety of projects for growth-minded companies across diverse industries. Employees prioritize the lifestyle they want by setting the number of hours they want to work, generally between 30 and 40 hours/week, and each person has the flexibility to work remotely, in shared office spaces, or occasionally on-site with clients. Other benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) matching, paid holidays, professional development, and company-sponsored social events.
“One of the best reasons to join Ascent CFO Solutions is the high quality clients you work with,” says Jodi Mercer, Fractional CFO with Ascent CFO Solutions. “The variety is great and Ascent CFO does a phenomenal job of matching your individual skill set AND personality with the clients’ needs and culture.”
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
This is Ascent CFO Solutions’ first time being featured as a Built In Best Places to Work. The company looks forward to many more years of fostering an exceptional workplace culture as it continues to grow.
ABOUT ASCENT CFO SOLUTIONS
Ascent CFO Solutions is a Fractional CFO firm providing outsourced finance and accounting services and data visualization solutions to companies who want visibility into their business and data-driven strategic insight to make more informed decisions as they grow. Companies in all stages, from pre-revenue startups to well-established companies, trust our expert team for financial strategy and execution that takes their business to new heights. Our expertise spans a wide variety of industries including SaaS, Technology, Professional Services, E-commerce, CPG, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Health Care, and more. For more information, visit https://ascentcfo.com/.
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in leading and emerging tech hubs. www.builtin.com
