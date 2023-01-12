Global Packaging, Branding and Logistics Company DIZPOT Names Traci Black Vice President of Operations

Traci Black has been named Vice President of Operations at DIZPOT after previously serving as the director of operations. Black has extensive expertise in business management, and a proven track record in and out of the cannabis industry.

DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company dedicated to serving cannabis and hemp industries. Black's promotion is part of DIZPOT's mission to provide more executive roles for women as five out of the seven leadership positions are held by women.