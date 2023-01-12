Global Packaging, Branding and Logistics Company DIZPOT Names Traci Black Vice President of Operations
Traci Black has been named Vice President of Operations at DIZPOT after previously serving as the director of operations. Black has extensive expertise in business management, and a proven track record in and out of the cannabis industry.
DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company dedicated to serving cannabis and hemp industries. Black's promotion is part of DIZPOT's mission to provide more executive roles for women as five out of the seven leadership positions are held by women.
According to CEO and co-founder, John Hartsell, DIZPOT is dedicated to providing more executive roles for women in cannabis. “At a time when the percentage of women in executive roles within the cannabis industry is dwindling, Traci has proven herself to be an ideal leader,” he said. “She runs a fair but face-paced ship and inspires all of us—her colleagues and our customers. We are excited to see her thrive in her new executive role.”
Women currently fill five of the seven executive positions at the company, according to DIZPOT COO and co-founder Jeff Scrabeck. The company was also recently named among the country’s fastest growing private companies placing No. 1899 on the Inc. 5000, 2022 list reporting a 319% year-over-year growth over three years.
An elite cannabis professional with a proven track record of success in and out of the regulated industry, Black worked in business management for over two decades. Her experience includes time as a general manager of one of the largest medical marijuana companies in the U.S. Known for her honesty, reliability, and efficiency, her influential leadership style brings out the best in her team and colleagues.
“We are very proud to be a women-led company and I am excited to be a part of a team who values diversity and experience—it’s one of the reasons why DIZPOT has been so successful,” Black said. “In this new role, I will make sure that we stay focused on what has already made us successful while also leaving room for continued innovation and growth.”
Outside of her work at DIZPOT, Black is a mother of five, grandmother of three, and avid nature enthusiast who believes in making the most out of every day and motivating those around her to reach their full potential.
About DIZPOT:
Founded by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck in 2017, DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., DIZPOT produces millions of packages every month, providing its customers with solutions to compliantly and competitively bring products to market. Leveraging its extensive international logistics network and proprietary technology, the company works with thousands of cannabis brands servicing both small businesses and multi-state operators. Renowned for its old school service approach, DIZPOT puts its customers first, providing a one-hundred percent guarantee on the quality of its finished goods.
DIZPOT services include compliance-driven branding and logo design, cannabis and hemp-specific packaging, logistics, creative subscription plans, industry-targeted technologies, and in-house DOSS cartridge solutions. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W. Mission Lane #6 in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit DIZPOT.com or phone 602-795-4499.
