Georgia Elite Middle School All-Americans Triumph at 2022 Army Bowl

ATLANTA, GA, USA , January 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2022 Army Bowl was a success for Team Georgia Elite Middle School All-Americans.Their 6th, 7th, and 8th grade All-American team traveled to Dallas. The team was put together by Derrick Tatum and his team, Tatum is the President of Army Bowl Georgia, and AAU Director of Football for Georgia, and owner of Elite Talent Football Academy.The Annual first year for the middle School All-American Tournament.The Georgia team finished 8th finishing 2nd with a 3-1 record and 7th grade team 3-1, with those 1 loss being very controversial, 6th grade went 2-2.On this trip students were able to visit Jackson State, Roll Tide Alabama, and finish it off with Southern Methodist University (SMU).Students and parents got a chance to meet and talk with college coaches and play some competitive football.These are the Student BelowTop performers, Alex Ward ATH, Jacob Godree LB, Whole front 7 they were dominant.8th Grade Team Head Coach Brandon HenryJace GermanTeddy JarrardGrey DunlapJulian SeaseKing ParromJoziah HorneChristian EmaIzaiah WilliamsLance HarrellQuentin JonesJason BrownJajuan GrahamJacob GodfreeBrodie ArchieJake OrtonRocky ReissMichael AndersonBrent BatsonTyrell JollyZion PaulGarrett SmithCarson BruceJaden WuerthDrayden RobertsBrandon WallaceJayden JohnsonRyan MoncreifJustin WeeksCarter MessickWill SchuhAlex WardZaire EvansJude PinkertonDakari FelderKevin NorthcutJaleel BrakerCameron ClemCameron PrescottLawrence WilliamsEzra Jordan7th Grade Team Head Coach Chad ParkerTop Performers Nate Grizzle, Thomas Duncan, Cam Middleton, and the Entire D-Line they were special all weekend.Pierson DelgalaZack ParkerSawyer RayKJX'Zavier CannonKameron BarnesCameron HurstElijah KilgoreAntonio WilliamsJeremy BarrettNate GrizzleTylen SimpsonDonavan MaccombeSheldon AdamsAaron GoodeKeelan WansleyThomas DuncanDylan SchultzReese HollandMason VanscoyNoah JacobsTristan MazorSeth ThomasCamron MiddletonKeenan CollinsAnthony CasterenoKINGSTON BROWNDewayne WadeRoyele DunkentellTim ColeCamilo Ibarra JuarezTucker DuncanPeyton LittleChristian White6th Grade Team Head Coach Brandon DavisTop Performers King Hinton, Aarian (AJ) Garrison, Brandon Davis ll and Cooper MgrathBrandon Davis IIAarian GarrisonChristian BridgesSamuel WilliamsGunner JarrardKelvin SessionsGreyson WalthallKevin MoraTrucker JordanJordan ValrieNathaniel ChukwuChristopher HendrixJordyn CannonNicholas FranklinCooper McgrathEthan WardMalik AdawayChristien MatthewsJeremiah PowersChase EnglishSolomon ThomasXavion JacksonEmery GoldbachLeemondi CulpepperMckoi KingKaelen JohnsonTyler RobinsonKing HintonTyler HowellTrey PeguesJody DudleyBraxton JeffersonMarkez CurryAll these students performed well and represented Georgia well.

