Benchmark Digital Partners Featured in CDP’s Stories of Change 2022
Benchmark Digital Partners, the leading cloud-based software solutions provider for ESG, is pleased to be featured in CDP’s Stories of Change 2022.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, the leading cloud-based software solutions provider for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), is pleased to be featured in CDP’s Stories of Change 2022.
The urgency for corporate action on environmental challenges has become more crucial than ever. The eBook Stories of Change represents an opportunity to put forward the stories of some of the top global organizations that lead in environmental best practices.
Stories of Change is an opportunity to highlight some of the organizations that are leading the way in environmental best practices. This eBook serves as a showcase of the tools available to support companies on every leg of their climate journeys and the steps required to reduce their environmental impact.
Of the few manufacturing and software service companies featured, Benchmark Digital Partners and our subscriber Trane Technologies made a mark in the Stories of Change eBook.
Learn more about companies (including Benchmark Digital Partners) that are doing their part to innovate and drive change toward a more sustainable future. Our enterprise-wide digital solution provided cross-functional engagement, data tracking, and third-party assurance to subscriber Trane Technologies. This enabled Trane to connect its 2030 commitments to its operational activities, ensuring auditable and traceable data and confidence in stakeholder reporting and communication on progress toward targets, both internally and externally.
Learn more about CDP’s Stories of Change and access the report now. To learn more about Benchmark ESG®, visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com.
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.
