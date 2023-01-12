Angela Rodante, a Managing Partner at Swope, Rodante P.A., named to Tampa Magazine’s “2023 Tampa Bay Top Lawyers List”
Ms. Rodante was recognized by Tampa Magazine for her accomplishments in the practice areas of Insurance Law and Civil Litigation.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce Managing Partner Angela Rodante has been named one of the Tampa Bay area’s Top Lawyers by Tampa Magazine. Described as, “a nationally recognized and highly sought-after civil litigator”, Attorney Rodante was recognized in the practice areas of Insurance Law and Civil Litigation.
The annual list published by Tampa Magazine is voted on by attorneys, with ballots sent to over 10,000 Florida Bar practicing attorneys with an address in the Tampa Bay region. Attorneys nominate the best local lawyer in various practice areas and return the anonymous ballot by mail or secure web portal. Once tabulated, if the results do not show a clear winner in a category, then the category is left off the list.
Dale Swope had this to say about his law partner, “Angela is more than an insurance lawyer or litigator; she is a force within the insurance and legal industries in not only in our area, but statewide. Her relentless pursuit of justice demands respect from adversaries, garners praise from the attorneys who refer their cases to her and delivers results for her clients.”
Ms. Rodante began her legal career as a file clerk at the firm in 1985, when it was known as Swope Law Group. Today, as a Managing Partner, she leads a team of lawyers fighting for catastrophically injured clients in the most complex and high stakes cases.
“To be selected alongside lawyers I know and have the utmost respect for is humbling, but, to me, this award speaks to the successes we have had for our clients. Those successes would not be possible without my partners, who stand by my side, and the team I am surrounded by every day.”
The full 2023 Tampa Bay Top Lawyers List is available in the January/February edition of Tampa Magazine. Angela Rodante’s profile can also be found in the January/February edition or viewed online here.
ABOUT SWOPE, RODANTE P. A.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment into improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
