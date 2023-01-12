The Sustaira Sustainability & ESG Software Platform sets a strong foundation for rapid growth in 2023
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sustainability and ESG software provider, Sustaira announces their 2022 year end review, aiming to continue rapid growth in 2023. With 2022 being the first official full calendar year, the innovative software company accomplished significant milestones including: Launching the Beta version of the Sustaira platform, delivering over a dozen customizable ESG application templates, onboarding new customers, expanding presence via a global partner network, and the launch of its Canadian subsidiary to complement its entities in the Netherlands and the USA. 2022 has been a year of rapid growth and positive impact for Sustaira and 2023 is looking to continue this trend given the market forecast and the company’s unique positioning globally.
As outlined by analyst firm Gartner, companies will need to focus on Sustainability in 2023 and business leaders are becoming aware of their duty to meet Sustainability and ESG goals and intertwine those goals with software. Organizations across the globe are feeling the growing pressure from the changing regulatory ESG disclosure requirements, including but not limited to the SEC regulations, TCFD, ISSB, CSRD, CDP, and more. Environmental impact is now one of the top three concerns for investors, following profit and revenue.
The core challenge for many organizations to comply with these regulations and requirements, is that their ESG and sustainability data is siloed and disparate, both internally and externally. This results in manual, error prone processes, thus leading to inefficient reporting and disclosures. Lastly, these challenges compound into an inability to gather real time ESG insights, turn data into measurable actions, and demonstrate positive impact.
Given these challenges, the need for agile software in this domain is rapidly accelerating. According to Deloitte, the growing stakeholder's pressure combined with regulatory compliance needs, leads to 99% of Public companies expected to invest in ESG reporting tech & tools in the next 12 months. In particular one area within the ESG domain, the Carbon Management Software Market, will see hyper growth and will exceed $1.4 Billion in 2027, as shared by research and advisory firm Verdantix.
Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG Software Platform offers a growing portfolio of customizable applications that help organizations tackle these challenges in their Sustainability and ESG journey. After announcing formal partnerships with Siemens and Low-code Application Provider Mendix, Sustaira launched its Sustainability and ESG Software Platform In April 2022. With over a dozen customizable ESG app templates, including ESG Goals & KPI tracking, Carbon Accounting, ESG reporting and disclosures the portfolio rapidly expanded. New Sustainability apps include online Materiality Assessments and Energy Efficiency Scenario Analysis for buildings.
Alongside a strong ESG solution portfolio, Sustaira onboarded many new customers in 2022, including conglomerate Siemens Canada, Inovateus Solar, manufacturer Logistick, Sellen Construction, and leading universities such as California State University and Xavier University of Louisiana.
“Sustaira is great, and very user-friendly. It’s a platform any organization can utilize to improve stewardship and sustainable practices in terms of: Carbon Accounting, metric tracking, action items tracking, footprint calculators and educational resources.”
- Tyler Kanczuzewski, Vice President of Sustainability at Inovateus Solar
“When we have ESG data and reporting behind it, it builds transparency and trust. Sustaira’s application gives us all of that, and it integrates with our existing systems, specifically the Energy Star Portfolio Manager and proves that what we're doing is working.”
- Helena Robinson, Director of Sustainability and Quality Control at Xavier University of Louisiana .
With each and every customer case the Sustaira platform grows stronger, enabling and accelerating an organization’s Sustainability and ESG journey. A key component of Sustaira’s growth and go-to-market strategy is its global partner network, given the ever changing landscape of policies and requirements globally and locally. Sustaira has a growing list of implementation and ESG consulting partners in North America, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Malaysia, South-Africa, and New Zealand.
In 2022 Sustaira set a strong foundation for rapid growth in 2023 and beyond, focusing on customer success in a variety of industries, such as Manufacturing, Construction, Higher Education, Energy/Utilities and Finance. The organization will continue to focus on its ESG software platform and portfolio of app templates, while innovating and enriching its value proposition with new features. The year of 2023 is sure to also bring expansion to different countries with new partners and customers to further expand an already vast reach. As Founder and CEO, Vincent de la Mar, highlights:
“We’re on a mission to accelerate Sustainability initiatives with innovative web and mobile apps to make organizations more Sustainable. Quickly. I’m very thankful for our amazing team, customers, partners and for all of our accomplishments of 2022, which was only our first year. It is with tremendous gratitude and excitement that the Sustaira team looks forward to 2023. With a new year comes new adventures, projects, partnerships, and customers. We’re at the ready!”
For those wanting to join the journey or learn more, be sure to sign up for the free version of the Sustaira platform through this link: https://www.sustaira.com/getstarted Or contact us directly if you have an interest in one of our ESG app templates or have ideas for new initiatives.
About Sustaira
Sustaira is the Sustainability & ESG Software Platform for all your web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through a Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Sustainability starts with Sustaira.
Maggie Burnham
Sustaira
maggieburnham@sustaira.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube