Funding for Saskatoon's Prairieland Park Renewed by Government for Another Five Years

As this year's Crop Production Show celebrates its 40th anniversary, Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit announced a renewed $150,000 agreement for Saskatoon Prairieland Park Corporation.

The five-year agreement begins in April 2023 allocating $30,000 per year in funding for agriculture-related events.

This agreement will provide sponsorship support for the Western Canadian Crop Production Show, Ag EXperience for Students, Junior Ag Showcase, Youth Leadership Conference, as well as Saskatchewan Beef Expo.

"These events hosted by Prairieland Park are a key component in building our agriculture industry and we are thrilled to be able to offer continual support for these world class programs," Marit said. "The Crop Production Show attracts producers from across the prairies year-after-year as they gather to share their knowledge, practices and technology in preparation of the upcoming growing season."

The Prairieland-produced event consistently brings in over 300 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees. The event continues to connect leading manufacturers and suppliers of inputs and technologies with producers. The event is held in conjunction with Crop Production Week annually.

"The success of our events is largely due to the longstanding support and generosity of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture," Agriculture Manager at Saskatoon Prairieland Park Corporation Leigh Ann Hurlburt said.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to support agriculture as it continues to be one of the most important drivers of the province's diverse economy. Saskatchewan is a leader in sustainable industry practices that supply the world with safe, reliable goods and products and these events at Prairieland Park showcase this work to industry leaders.

Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goals include expanding the province's agri-food exports to $20 billion and increase crop production to 45 million tonnes by 2030.

