Wednesday, January 11

Inslee urges lawmakers to act on housing, gun measures

Gov. Jay Inslee urged state lawmakers Tuesday to act on his legislative agenda in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature, calling for stricter gun laws, unprecedented spending on housing and a boost in funding for education. The governor’s State of the State address is an annual ritual in Olympia, full of pomp and circumstance, when the governor lays out where the state stands and what he wants to see out of the 2023 session, which began Monday. Inslee made the case in the noon hour address for his proposed $4 billion referendum to build thousands of new housing units, including shelters, affordable housing and supportive housing. Lawmakers would need to pass that measure before it went to voters. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

State Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, will once again preside over House floor debate in Olympia when the speaker of the House is unable to do so. The House reelected Orwall, nominated by the Democrats, during the Legislature’s opening ceremonies Jan. 9 as speaker pro tempore. “I am privileged and deeply honored to have been selected by my fellow lawmakers for this important office,” Orwall said in a House Democrats news release. “I am grateful for their support and confidence, and I pledge to work for everyone in this chamber as hard as every one of my colleagues works for the people of our state.” Continue reading at Kent Reporter. (Washington House Democrats)

Abortion-related measures and fertility treatment health coverage were included among more than 400 bills filed by state lawmakers by the time they were sworn in for the 105-day legislative session that began Monday. Bills already making their way to committees include a ban on abortions of unborn children with Down syndrome as well as a Senate joint resolution for a constitutional amendment. The amendment would guarantee that the state “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom decisions.” Approval would be required by two-thirds of lawmakers and voters. Continue reading at Peninsula Daily News.

Calls and texts pour into 988 mental health crisis line

Gov. Inslee delivers State of the State with an eye on housing and homelessness

Recent substation vandalism added to rising number of attacks on Washington’s power grid



Proposal would exempt Washington’s news outlets from B&O tax (Mullet, Pollet)

Vancouver updates comprehensive plan, zoning code but some property owners unhappy

Vancouver police officers to see 6 percent raise

Inslee makes his case for a $4 billion housing bond in State of the State (Paul)

‘Write letters’: Lynnwood council urges outcry against opioid center

Comment: Covid isn’t close to giving up; we shouldn’t be either

State Rep. Orwall reelected House speaker pro tempore in Olympia (Orwall)

Editorial: WA lawmakers say ‘legislative privilege’ lets them bury public records. They’re wrong (Jinkins)

Lawsuit filed over state lawmakers’ use of ‘privilege’ to deny access to public records (Jinkins)

Proposed airport sites in Pierce, Thurston counties may not be viable given obstacles

Dozens rally outside port meeting, raising concerns about Olympia Regional Airport

Sheriff Sanders promises more vehicle pursuits and jail bookings plus other changes

Abortion measures among early bill filings (Van De Wege, Tharinger, Chapman)

Legislature back to in-person sessions (Jinkins, Orwall, Bronoske, Keiser, Lovick)

Boeing finishes 2022 on high note after surge in deliveries

Puget Sound Energy agrees to move more customers from gas to electric heat

Free transit passes now available for all Climate Pledge Arena events

Skagit County home prices see slight year-over-year rise

Local delegation blasts Inslee’s proposed transportation budget that includes North Spokane Corridor pause as ‘almost unconscionable’ (Riccelli, Billig)

‘Boldness and ambition’: Inslee calls on Legislature to make big investments in housing, behavioral health (Heck)

Dangerous drivers create difficult commute for Seattle biking community

There’s a secret pollution source in 40 million homes. The U.S. may try to ban it.

Douglas PUD eyes several bills introduced in current legislative session (Chapman, Rolfes)

At the mercy of the market: Yakima trailer park residents feeling the pain of higher rent

Revised hospital safe staffing bill introduced in Washington state senate (Keiser)

Gov. Inslee outlines legislative priorities in State of the State address

2 western Washington teen athletes die by suicide days apart

Reduction in private ambulance service in Pierce County could impact 911 system

Inslee pitches housing plan, assault weapons ban, abortion protections in State of the State address

Washington 1st state to launch mental health crisis line dedicated to Indigenous persons

Gov. Inslee leans into housing and homelessness in 2023 State-of-the-State address

No bones about it: Students seek a Washington state dinosaur designation (Morgan)

Packed In: Spokane’s housing supply still limited; short 25,000 housing units

DSHS changes may mean people needing mental health services could be released from jail

Q&A: Washington Governor Jay Inslee talks housing, guns, climate

Two lawsuits could threaten the sovereignty of Indigenous nations

Washington Lawmakers Tackle Marijuana Interstate Commerce, Employment Protections And Equity On First Day Of 2023 Session (Keiser)